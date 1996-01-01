Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Iowa

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

It's Game Day, The Best Day of the Week. Gonzaga vs Iowa.

Oh my God! The game is finally here. We've waited so long.



It's a match-up between #1 and #3 in the country. Doesn't get much better than this. The biggest question is, how much will the Zags' layoff hurt them?



I love this team so much. I can't wait to see Suggs, Nembhard, and Ayayi flying all over the court with so many moves. I love our guards. Gonzaga has often been called Guard U, but imo, there has never been a tandem of guards like these three. When I most often think about guards, I mostly think of really good outside shooters. But that's not what these three have most. They get to the basket like very few Gonzaga guards have been able to do. The only one who comes to mind is William-Goss. But honestly, I feel that Suggs does it the best. He's unstoppable. And Nembhard showed against West Virginia that he's pretty unstoppable, as he performed one circus act after another. And Ayayi is Mr' I'll do everything I need to do to bring us a victory.



Most feel that the matchup today of Timme vs Chavez is the most important one. It's going to be a great one that's for sure. And we will enjoy it so much. They both very hard to stop one on one. We'll see how the coaches play this one out. But to me the most important match-up is our guards vs theirs. They have guards who can really shoot the 3. They made 17 of them against North Carolina. It's going to be so much fun to see our guys in action again.



Go Zags!