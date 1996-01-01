Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Iowa

Results 1 to 9 of 9

It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Iowa

    Reborn
    It's Game Day Gonzaga vs Iowa

    It's Game Day, The Best Day of the Week. Gonzaga vs Iowa.
    Oh my God! The game is finally here. We've waited so long.

    It's a match-up between #1 and #3 in the country. Doesn't get much better than this. The biggest question is, how much will the Zags' layoff hurt them?

    I love this team so much. I can't wait to see Suggs, Nembhard, and Ayayi flying all over the court with so many moves. I love our guards. Gonzaga has often been called Guard U, but imo, there has never been a tandem of guards like these three. When I most often think about guards, I mostly think of really good outside shooters. But that's not what these three have most. They get to the basket like very few Gonzaga guards have been able to do. The only one who comes to mind is William-Goss. But honestly, I feel that Suggs does it the best. He's unstoppable. And Nembhard showed against West Virginia that he's pretty unstoppable, as he performed one circus act after another. And Ayayi is Mr' I'll do everything I need to do to bring us a victory.

    Most feel that the matchup today of Timme vs Garza is the most important one. It's going to be a great one that's for sure. And we will enjoy it so much. They both very hard to stop one on one. We'll see how the coaches play this one out. But to me the most important match-up is our guards vs theirs. They have guards who can really shoot the 3. They made 17 of them against North Carolina. It's going to be so much fun to see our guys in action again.

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    TexasZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    It's Game Day, The Best Day of the Week. Gonzaga vs Iowa.
    Oh my God! The game is finally here. We've waited so long.

    It's a match-up between #1 and #3 in the country. Doesn't get much better than this. The biggest question is, how much will the Zags' layoff hurt them?

    I love this team so much. I can't wait to see Suggs, Nembhard, and Ayayi flying all over the court with so many moves. I love our guards. Gonzaga has often been called Guard U, but imo, there has never been a tandem of guards like these three. When I most often think about guards, I mostly think of really good outside shooters. But that's not what these three have most. They get to the basket like very few Gonzaga guards have been able to do. The only one who comes to mind is William-Goss. But honestly, I feel that Suggs does it the best. He's unstoppable. And Nembhard showed against West Virginia that he's pretty unstoppable, as he performed one circus act after another. And Ayayi is Mr' I'll do everything I need to do to bring us a victory.

    Most feel that the matchup today of Timme vs Chavez is the most important one. It's going to be a great one that's for sure. And we will enjoy it so much. They both very hard to stop one on one. We'll see how the coaches play this one out. But to me the most important match-up is our guards vs theirs. They have guards who can really shoot the 3. They made 17 of them against North Carolina. It's going to be so much fun to see our guys in action again.

    Go Zags!
    Chavez? What happened to Garza? lol

    I've been waiting for your Game Day thread Bornie...now I can get ready for the game. My daughter and I will be heading to a local watering hole at 11 CST for the game.

    My expectations are low, considering the teams are #1 and #3 in the nation. I feel good, though...I think the Zags will have fresh legs and a burning desire to get back on the court. Let's just survive the first ten minutes.
    Reborn
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    Chavez? What happened to Garza? lol

    I've been waiting for your Game Day thread Bornie...now I can get ready for the game. My daughter and I will be heading to a local watering hole at 11 CST for the game.

    My expectations are low, considering the teams are #1 and #3 in the nation. I feel good, though...I think the Zags will have fresh legs and a burning desire to get back on the court. Let's just survive the first ten minutes.
    ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha Did I say Chavez? Oh my God. It's too early. I've only had two sips of coffee get into this sleepy head of mine. Sorry Mr Garza!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
    ZagNative
    First good news of the day:
    on Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    ·
    Source: The travel party for both Gonzaga and Iowa have tested negative in Sioux Falls. So have the officials. Noon ET. CBS.
    Gonzaga - The Greatest Student Section in the Nation!
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn
    ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha Did I say Chavez? Oh my God. It's too early. I've only had two sips of coffee get into this sleepy head of mine. Sorry Mr Garza!
    Cesar could sure go to his left.
    willandi
    I have to go open up my store and won't be home until 6 this evening.
    Please, nobody post anything about the game until I can watch it then. I can fast forward through all the time outs and half time so 7:30 should be fine.

    Thanks, Will

    LOL
    It's not funny.
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by willandi
    I have to go open up my store and won't be home until 6 this evening.
    Please, nobody post anything about the game until I can watch it then. I can fast forward through all the time outs and half time so 7:30 should be fine.

    Thanks, Will

    LOL
    Not bloody likely. See you then, Will.
    Zags11
    Go zags! All is well with a reborn game day post. Lets go Zags!!
    Love the zags for life
    willandi
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Not bloody likely. See you then, Will.
    Yeah, I know. No love for the working class! LOL

    Actually, I WILL get to watch the 1st half before we have to leave, so will watch the second half tonight.

    GO ZAGS!
    It's not funny.
