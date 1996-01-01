Thread: What do Matthis Monninghoff and Demetri Goodson have in common?

I remember this pretty clearly. Fun game too - like most of the Baylor games were.
Goodson not MM finished their careers here, figured that’s what you were going with lmao, but this was a nice trip down memory lane. Goodson had one of the great zag memories against WKU, had a decent football career with Baylor (geez the connections to this school are almost endless aren’t they?) and played some NFL too. Now he’s some sort of executive? Interesting. Very proud for him
I don’t know much about what MM did in Germany. I’d be lying if I said I did. Haha.
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.