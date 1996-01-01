Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: What do Matthis Monninghoff and Demetri Goodson have in common?

  1. Today, 05:44 PM #1
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,123

    Default What do Matthis Monninghoff and Demetri Goodson have in common?

    https://baylorbears.com/sports/2018/..._gon_html.aspx

    They were both starters 10 years ago tonight when 5-5 Gonzaga upset #9 Baylor 68-64 down in Dallas. Pretty sure TZF was in the house.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:01 PM #2
    Jedster
    Jedster is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    674

    Default

    Fun look back at the box score! Thanks for sharing!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:23 PM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,014

    Default

    Three future NBA players but not the one most would have expected.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:48 PM #4
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,416

    Default

    I remember this pretty clearly. Fun game too - like most of the Baylor games were.

    Goodson not MM finished their careers here, figured that’s what you were going with lmao, but this was a nice trip down memory lane. Goodson had one of the great zag memories against WKU, had a decent football career with Baylor (geez the connections to this school are almost endless aren’t they?) and played some NFL too. Now he’s some sort of executive? Interesting. Very proud for him

    I don’t know much about what MM did in Germany. I’d be lying if I said I did. Haha.
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules