Thread: Gonzaga WBB: Zags Head to Vegas for Holiday Hoops Classic

WBB: Zags Head to Vegas for Holiday Hoops Classic

- The Gonzaga women's basketball team travels down to Las Vegas for the Holiday Hoops Classic for two final non-conference matchups. This is the third time in program history that the Zags have participated in the Holiday Hoops Classic in Vegas.- The Bulldogs first played in the tournament during the 2009-10 season. That year, the Zags faced back-to-back ranked opponents in No. 6/5 Baylor and No. 13/11 Texas A&M. GU fell to Baylor 70-49 and narrowly lost to Texas A&M 80-76.- GU's second appearance in the tournament was during the 2011-12 season; that year, Gonzaga finished 2-0 to take the title. That season, the Zags defeated Georgia 71-68 followed by an 82-76 victory over Dayton.- The Bulldogs are fresh off a 58-51 victory over Montana in their lone non-conference home contest. The Wirth twins led the way with near double-doubles for each; LeeAnne Wirth finished with a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds while Jenn Wirth added nine points and nine rebounds. Cierra Walker chipped in 10 points in the win.- Sunday marks the 13th time in program history the Zags have taken the floor on Dec. 20, and the second time GU has played on Dec. 20 in the Holiday Hoops Classic. The last time GU played on Dec. 20 in the tournament it faced No. 13/11 Texas A&M, falling to the Aggies 80-76. Gonzaga carries an even 6-6 record on the date.- For the second time in program history, the Bulldogs were ranked in the preseason Associated Press Poll. Gonzaga debuted at No. 21 in the AP poll and at No. 20 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. It marks the third time in history GU has been ranked in the preseason coaches poll and the second-straight season.- Currently, Gonzaga is ranked 25th in both the AP and Coaches polls. The Bulldogs have now been ranked or receiving votes for 42 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.- The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letter winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fourth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2019-20, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season national ranking ever, securing a No. 11 AP and No. 10 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags were predicted as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were expected to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA changed hosting rules for the tournament in 2014-15.- Gonzaga returns 79.1 percent of its scoring and 79.2 percent of its rebounding from last season.- Gonzaga returns as one of the top defensive teams in the nation from a season ago. In 2019-20, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 51.9 points per game.- The Bulldogs won 28 games last season, including a 17-1 mark in WCC play to tie their own record for wins in a conference season. It was the fourth-straight 25+ win season and 12th 25+ win season in the last 13 seasons.- This will mark the first time in program history the Zags have faced Eastern Michigan.- Gonzaga is 1-0 all-time against current members of the Mid-American Conference. The only MAC member GU has faced prior to Sunday is Kent State.- Gonzaga defeated the Golden Eagles 77-57 on Nov. 24, 2017 as part of the Play4Kay Showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada.- Eastern Michigan carries a 3-2 overall record through five games this season, matching the best start under fifth-year head coach Fred Castro.- The Eagles average 66.2 points per contest shooting 39.3 percent from the floor and 25.8 percent from long range.- Two players average double-figures for Eastern Michigan, led by Areanna Combs at 20.6 points; that average ranks seventh in the Mid-American Conference. Ce'Nara Skanes adds 17.4 points per game shooting 46.6 percent from the floor.- Combs is also the Eagles top three-point shooting threat as redshirt senior is 13-37 from long range on the year to shoot 35.1 percent.- Skanes and Combs also lead Eastern Michigan in rebounding, averaging 8.4 and 7.0 per game, respectively. Skanes 8.4 rebounds per game also ranks third among MAC players.- So far, the Eagles have played all but one of their games on the road, compiling a 3-1 record on the road. The Eagles are coming off a 71-64 road loss at Bowling Green on Dec. 11. Sunday's game will be their first contest in almost three weeks.- EMU was picked to finish fifth in the MAC this season, while Combs was selected to the preseason MAC Second Team. Combs has also been awarded a MAC Player of the Week honor so far this season. The redshirt senior picked up the weekly honor on Dec. 7 after averaging 24.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in wins over Ball State and Southeast Missouri. She became the first Eagle to win a POTW award since the 2018-19 season.