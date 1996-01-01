Thread: Other Games: Friday - 12 . 18 . 20

BYU @ San Diego State - CBSSN - 2pm
Santa Clara vs. San Jose State - MWN - 6:00pm
Iowa State @ West Virginia - ESPNU - 6:00pm
Full Slate of TV & Streaming Games: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...4#.X90VQGRKi8g
San Diego State (5-0) is rated #18. Here's hoping BYU knocks them down a peg. Santa Clara meanwhile is undefeated at 6-0. Their opponent, San Jose State, is 1-2. It'd be pretty cool if SCU improved to 7-0.
"WCC! WCC!"
:]
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!