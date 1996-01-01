"We want to be the hub of basketball," Smith said. "Having the support of a major healthcare system like Sanford Health, which was the official testing partner of the PGA, helped us with testing. That has been extremely valuable. So having that machine behind us has put us into a different stratosphere, and when you're talking about getting high-level teams, there's an extra layer of comfort having the healthcare system be a part of it."Protocols at Sanford are adopted and applied based on guidelines from the conferences whose teams travel to the Pentagon. This week, the Big Ten and its call for daily testing, are implemented because of Iowa's involvement. But officials within the sports complex have for months been prepping to meet this moment appropriately with their own care and safety measures, given health concerns and the desire to adequately accommodate teams under trying circumstances. So they studied what the NBA did in the Orlando bubble, they took pieces from other sports and they implemented them."The first three rows of stands are pushed backwards," Dr. Cauwels said. "It looks like a hockey rink. It's got the plexiglass around the stands, plexiglass around the scorer's table. Having both basketball and hockey here, I looked at it right away and thought, 'Other than we got the floor wrong, we just built a hockey rink.'"There are specific protocols and safety measures in place, Smith said."We've got an advanced HVAC system that recirculates the air every 15 minutes," Smith said. "We have wrist scans, temperature checks for everyone that comes in. We tried to do everything the NBA was doing."