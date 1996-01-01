-
Other Games: Saturday - 12. 19. 2020
All times PT
8:30 -- Butler vs. Indiana - FS1
9:00 -- Louisville @ Wisconsin - ESPN2
11:00
North Carolina vs. Kentucky - CBS
WKU @ Alabama - ESPNU
11:30
Notre Dame vs. Purdue - ESPN2
Ole Miss @ Dayton - NBCSN
NOON -- Portland @ Oregon - PAC12
1:00
Baylor @ Kansas State - ESPN+
Ohio State vs. UCLA - CBS ( 1:15pm)
3:00 -- UCSB @ Pepperdine - WCCN
4:00
Arizona vs. Stanford - PAC12
USD @ UC Irvine - BigWest Network
5:00 -- Colorado State @ St. Mary's - WCCN
6:00
St. Joseph's @ Villanova - FS1
Cal Poly @ LMU - WCCN
Full slate of streaming, regional TV, etcetera: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...4#.X9wdfmRKi8g
Be careful out there. #staysafe. The scheule above is subject to change due to weather, pandemic, or meteor strikes
