Thread: BEN GREGG IMMEDIATELY ELIGIBLE

Im not sure why folks think that he wont be able to help right away. He is the 29th rated player in the country I would think he would be on the outer edges of the rotation. He might even be a better choice than Biallo .
if watson's shoulder turns out to be an ongoing issue again, gregg could see more time than anticipated...
But I agree with your premise. He might be able to help at times.
Biallo = Ballo/Diallo?
Another 6' 10" PF that can shoot the 3 will not hurt. It even gives more depth against Garza. There are now 4 big bodies to throw at him.
Garza doesn't stand a chance! LOL
Welcome Mr Gregg.
It's not funny.
Caldwell also noted that the conversation with Perry's family has taken place and that this option may be on the table as well for Kaden
if he can play above the rim like Brandon C. we could use him asap, esp. until Ballo gets more PT and experience. IMHO its the only weak spot on our whole team, a presence in the paint that blocks shots, fills it up, makes it hard for opponents to drive to the hoop. Too bad he is not a couple of inches taller, sounds like he is already more skilled than Ballo and Pavel.
Bring the bonus back.
America's Team!
Being a wacky year, could they give either Ben or Kadin an academic scholarship the other a basketball scholarship and have them both on the team. If yes, heck let's add some more.
then maybe we could join an additional league. It would be like Gonzagas very own G-League. We could call it our academic all star team who just happen to play basketball. It would definitely add a lot of talk to this forum and that should be their major consideration.
