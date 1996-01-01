Thread: BEN GREGG IMMEDIATELY ELIGIBLE

Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags Originally Posted by

if he can play above the rim like Brandon C. we could use him asap, esp. until Ballo gets more PT and experience. IMHO its the only weak spot on our whole team, a presence in the paint that blocks shots, fills it up, makes it hard for opponents to drive to the hoop. Too bad he is not a couple of inches taller, sounds like he is already more skilled than Ballo and Pavel.