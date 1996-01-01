Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 42 of 42

Thread: BEN GREGG IMMEDIATELY ELIGIBLE

  1. Today, 10:55 AM #26
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,998

    Default

    Im not sure why folks think that he wont be able to help right away. He is the 29th rated player in the country I would think he would be on the outer edges of the rotation. He might even be a better choice than Biallo .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:59 AM #27
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,334

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    The only person who saw this coming is The Amazing Kreskin.
    Did you mean to say Carnac? He was pretty good in his day too.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:59 AM #28
    WallaWallaZag
    WallaWallaZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,615

    Default

    if watson's shoulder turns out to be an ongoing issue again, gregg could see more time than anticipated...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:00 AM #29
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,875

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Im not sure why folks think that he wont be able to help right away. He is the 29th rated player in the country I would think he would be on the outer edges of the rotation. He might even be a better choice than Biallo .
    Thats his highest ranking. 247 has him at 79th with a composite of 60th.
    But I agree with your premise. He might be able to help at times.

    https://247sports.com/player/ben-gregg-46059297/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:02 AM #30
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,875

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Caldwell saw this coming.
    Really? Wow, that guy is really connected. How long ago did he reveal it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:09 AM #31
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,252

    Default

    Biallo = Ballo/Diallo?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:12 AM #32
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,112

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagNut08 View Post
    So odd, but makes sense - NCAA isn't docking a year of eligibility this season, right? So, he can come early and not impact his 4 years of eligibility.
    I too think I read somewhere that this season does not count against 4 year playing eligibility so smart move by Gregg and Zags.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 11:14 AM #33
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    willandi is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    7,479

    Default

    Another 6' 10" PF that can shoot the 3 will not hurt. It even gives more depth against Garza. There are now 4 big bodies to throw at him.
    Garza doesn't stand a chance! LOL

    Welcome Mr Gregg.
    It's not funny.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 11:17 AM #34
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,334

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by willandi View Post
    Another 6' 10" PF that can shoot the 3 will not hurt. It even gives more depth against Garza. There are now 4 big bodies to throw at him.
    Garza doesn't stand a chance! LOL

    Welcome Mr Gregg.
    I doubt he'll clear the necessary hurdles before the Iowa contest, a practice session among them.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 11:18 AM #35
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,644

    Default

    Caldwell also noted that the conversation with Perry's family has taken place and that this option may be on the table as well for Kaden
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 11:23 AM #36
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,499

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Really? Wow, that guy is really connected. How long ago did he reveal it?
    A couple of days ago...

    Also, this may not be the last mid-season addition...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 11:31 AM #37
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,875

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    A couple of days ago...

    Also, this may not be the last mid-season addition...
    Only one open scholly. Would one of them walk on?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 11:57 AM #38
    ZagsGoZags
    ZagsGoZags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    seattle, spokane
    Posts
    3,405

    Default

    if he can play above the rim like Brandon C. we could use him asap, esp. until Ballo gets more PT and experience. IMHO its the only weak spot on our whole team, a presence in the paint that blocks shots, fills it up, makes it hard for opponents to drive to the hoop. Too bad he is not a couple of inches taller, sounds like he is already more skilled than Ballo and Pavel.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 12:03 PM #39
    HenneZag's Avatar
    HenneZag
    HenneZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, WA
    Posts
    1,340

    Default

    Bring the bonus back.
    America's Team!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 12:10 PM #40
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,644

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsGoZags View Post
    if he can play above the rim like Brandon C. we could use him asap, esp. until Ballo gets more PT and experience. IMHO its the only weak spot on our whole team, a presence in the paint that blocks shots, fills it up, makes it hard for opponents to drive to the hoop. Too bad he is not a couple of inches taller, sounds like he is already more skilled than Ballo and Pavel.
    Youre describing Perry to a T.. not Gregg. Gregg is more like in between Tillie and Wiltjer as far as athleticism goes
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 12:11 PM #41
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,998

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by HenneZag View Post
    Bring the bonus back.
    And retire the trophy. You're breaking my heart, Hen.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 12:14 PM #42
    zag buddy
    zag buddy is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,585

    Default

    Being a wacky year, could they give either Ben or Kadin an academic scholarship the other a basketball scholarship and have them both on the team. If yes, heck let's add some more.
    then maybe we could join an additional league. It would be like Gonzagas very own G-League. We could call it our academic all star team who just happen to play basketball. It would definitely add a lot of talk to this forum and that should be their major consideration.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules