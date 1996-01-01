Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Thread: BEN GREGG IMMEDIATELY ELIGIBLE

  Today, 10:55 AM #26
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,997

    Default

    Im not sure why folks think that he wont be able to help right away. He is the 29th rated player in the country I would think he would be on the outer edges of the rotation. He might even be a better choice than Biallo .
  Today, 10:59 AM #27
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,333

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    The only person who saw this coming is The Amazing Kreskin.
    Did you mean to say Carnac? He was pretty good in his day too.
  Today, 10:59 AM #28
    WallaWallaZag
    WallaWallaZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    2,615

    Default

    if watson's shoulder turns out to be an ongoing issue again, gregg could see more time than anticipated...
  Today, 11:00 AM #29
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,874

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Im not sure why folks think that he wont be able to help right away. He is the 29th rated player in the country I would think he would be on the outer edges of the rotation. He might even be a better choice than Biallo .
    Thats his highest ranking. 247 has him at 79th with a composite of 60th.
    But I agree with your premise. He might be able to help at times.

    https://247sports.com/player/ben-gregg-46059297/
  Today, 11:02 AM #30
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    17,874

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Caldwell saw this coming.
    Really? Wow, that guy is really connected. How long ago did he reveal it?
