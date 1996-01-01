Thread: Zags vs. #17 Virginia 12/26

From Gary Parrish:
BREAKING: No. 1 Gonzaga has scheduled a non-league game with No. 17 Virginia thatll be played at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.
Date: 12/26
Channel: CBS
Spectacular. Great staff work.
This is okay considering the circumstances. However I wanted Baylor. This pretty much eliminates that. Virginia contrary to belief, is barely a top 20 team this year. Zags shouldn’t have too much difficulty with this one. Shucks.
Maybe we face Baylor in the final game of the season.
Zags have a game on the 28th, 21 and now 26... that’s too many games for a date on the 24.