Thread: Zags vs. #17 Virginia 12/26

  Today, 07:33 AM
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,332

    Default Zags vs. #17 Virginia 12/26

    From Gary Parrish:

    https://twitter.com/GaryParrishCBS/s...861853697?s=20

    BREAKING: No. 1 Gonzaga has scheduled a non-league game with No. 17 Virginia thatll be played at Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas.

    Date: 12/26

    Channel: CBS
  Today, 07:36 AM
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,996

    Default

    Spectacular. Great staff work.
  Today, 07:40 AM
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,332

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Spectacular. Great staff work.
    Yeah - Few's good relationships with all these coaches is paying off big time.
  Today, 07:43 AM
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,636

    Default

    This is okay considering the circumstances. However I wanted Baylor. This pretty much eliminates that. Virginia contrary to belief, is barely a top 20 team this year. Zags shouldn’t have too much difficulty with this one. Shucks.
  Today, 07:44 AM
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,248

    Default

    Maybe we face Baylor in the final game of the season.
  Today, 07:44 AM
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,332

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife
    This is okay considering the circumstances. However I wanted Baylor. This pretty much eliminates that. Virginia contrary to belief, is barely a top 20 team this year. Zags shouldn’t have too much difficulty with this one. Shucks.
    As someone on Twitter pointed out, this game is being played right in Baylor's neck of the woods, relatively speaking. Christmas eve could be a possibility for the game.
  Today, 07:46 AM
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,636

    Default

    Zags have a game on the 28th, 21 and now 26... that’s too many games for a date on the 24.
  Today, 07:49 AM
    strikenowhere
    strikenowhere is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    1,332

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife
    Zags have a game on the 28th, 21 and now 26... that’s too many games for a date on the 24.
    Oh I'm sure if they really wanted to work it the game could be squeezed in...just have to want it enough
