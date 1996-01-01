-
Player Status: Eliza Hollingsworth & Kylee Griffen??
Now that we are essentially 4 weeks and 5 games into the 2020 OOC season, we have seen everybody play at least some minutes except Eliza Hollingsworth & Kylee Griffen.
I have watched every game and believe that I have seen EH in street clothes with a wrap (during some games) on her left wrist. I cannot say that I have seen KG at any of the games.
Does anybody have any information on the current status of EH and KG?
Thank You,
ZagDad
