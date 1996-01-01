-
Suggs #1 Mention in Article
TBTakes: Early College Basketball Season Surprises
1. The Jalen Suggs takeover
Coming into the season, there was no questioning Jalen Suggs' talent. He exited high school as the No. 11 overall prospect in the 2020 247Sports Composite Rankings due to his blend of scoring, athleticism and playmaking. However, as you have seen, Gonzaga is deep and loaded with talent and with Andrew Nembhard's late eligibility clearance it was a bit unclear as to how Suggs' role would unfold throughout the season whether if he'd be a piece to the puzzle or the star of the show.
He has since answered that question loud and clear and has become one of the biggest stars in all of college basketball. While not shocking, it was a pleasant surprise to start the year. His vision and playmaking have been outstanding, something that was a bit overshadowed in high school with his scoring.
The Gonzaga freshman is currently averaging 13.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per game this season.
https://247sports.com/college/basket...sas-157080978/
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules