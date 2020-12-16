NCAAW: All Transfers Now Eligible to Play

A new ruling has granted NCAA transfers in all sports immediate eligibility. Adding Zaay Green into the mix will benefit the Texas A&M Aggies. Other teams fortunes are looking up too.By Zack WardDec 16, 2020After an NCAA Division I Council vote on Wednesday, it has been decided that all Div. I athletes who were sitting out due to transfer rules will be granted immediate eligibility.Caroline Lee, the vice chair of the Division-I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, had the following to say of the decision:"We are thrilled at the passing of the blanket waiver as we believe it is in line with D1 SAAC, ensuring that all of our student-athletes have the best opportunity to thrive both academically and athletically. In a time of great uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is in our best interest to grant immediate eligibility for those who have transferred in order to best support their mental health and well-being".Any permanent changes to transfer rules will be discussed in January.