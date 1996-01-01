Thread: Thank You

Originally Posted by PeninsulaDog Originally Posted by

As the end of another year approaches, I'd like to extend my thanks to those of you who regularly post here, and keep this forum going. I have become a consummate lurker over the years, but I regularly visit the forum -- I am entertained and informed about GU basketball thanks to all of you regular contributors. It takes time and effort to put your thoughts into words, and in some cases it takes guts to be willing to suffer the slings and arrows of readers with opposing opinions. We lurkers all benefit from your efforts and you are all appreciated. For a bulldog in exile in the bay area, this place helps me maintain a connection to GU that would be hard to replace. Sláinte!