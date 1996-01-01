Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: SMC in a close game with Eastern: Tuesday/15 Dec.

  1. Today, 08:31 PM #1
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    2,792

    Default SMC in a close game with Eastern: Tuesday/15 Dec.

    2nd Half:
    Eastern - 66
    SMC - 68

    https://watchstadium.com/live/easter...t-saint-marys/







    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:54 PM #2
    Kiddwell
    Kiddwell is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Snorkeling the Washougal River
    Posts
    2,792

    Smile Gaels Win, WCC Wins (Gaels erase 9 pt. deficit)

    Eagles - 75
    Gaels - 80






    :]


    Colorado St, Dec 19th; SDSU, Dec 22nd (good challenges). For context - Eastern earlier lost to undefeated WSU and undefeated Arizona by three (each game). So the Eagles have a poor record, but have shown up. The SMC vs. SDSU game gives the Gaels a chance to show up against a Top-25 team.
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules