Thread: SMC in a close game with Eastern: Tuesday/15 Dec.

2nd Half:
Eastern - 66
SMC - 68
https://watchstadium.com/live/easter...t-saint-marys/
:]
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
Eagles - 75
Gaels - 80
:]
Colorado St, Dec 19th; SDSU, Dec 22nd (good challenges). For context - Eastern earlier lost to undefeated WSU and undefeated Arizona by three (each game). So the Eagles have a poor record, but have shown up. The SMC vs. SDSU game gives the Gaels a chance to show up against a Top-25 team.
