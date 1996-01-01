Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Status of players

  Today, 08:29 AM #1
    zag67
    Status of players

    Does anyone know the status of Suggs, Watson, or possibly any others..Saturday is getting close.
  Today, 09:01 AM #2
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG

    Been wondering the same thing.
  Today, 09:19 AM #3
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar

    Status is minute to minute. No news, good news.
  Today, 09:23 AM #4
    jsnider

    It has been eerily quiet. But until I hear otherwise, I agree with Jazz - no news is good news.
  Today, 09:38 AM #5
    23dpg
    23dpg

    With how Gonzaga keeps everything in house (and HIPPA), I think no news is no news. Not a criticism.

    I’m more concerned about the players being covid free so they can get back to practicing.

    Fingers crossed for the Iowa game.
