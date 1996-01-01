Thread: Status of players

Does anyone know the status of Suggs, Watson, or possibly any others..Saturday is getting close.
Does anyone know the status of Suggs, Watson, or possibly any others..Saturday is getting close.
Been wondering the same thing.
To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
Status is minute to minute. No news, good news.
It has been eerily quiet. But until I hear otherwise, I agree with Jazz - no news is good news.
With how Gonzaga keeps everything in house (and HIPPA), I think no news is no news. Not a criticism.
I’m more concerned about the players being covid free so they can get back to practicing.
Fingers crossed for the Iowa game.