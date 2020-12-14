Highlights from around the NCAAW for the past week from the Swish Appeal.
Click the link to read and watch this week's highlights: https://www.swishappeal.com/ncaa/202...wkeyes-arizonaAround the NCAAW Weekly: Stanford’s Belibi Dunks, Iowa’s Clark is a Freshman on Fire
Francesca Belibi of the Stanford Cardinal brought the dunk back to women’s college basketball on Sunday after a seven-year absence. Earlier in the week, Caitlin Clark — the Iowa Hawkeyes’ fab freshman — was just incredible with back-to-back 30-point games.
By Zack Ward
Dec 14, 2020, 5:00pm EST
“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 13:
Francesca Belibi finally got her first dunk in a NCAA game this past week. Caitlin Clark @ Iowa is absolutely on fire. Through her first five games as a freshman, her lowest scoring output is 23 points (her high is 35 points) for a scoring average of 29.8 ppg shooting 36.7% from long range and 87.1% from the charity stripe. If that is not enough, she is averaging 6.4 apg, 6 rpg, and 2.2 spg. Not too bad for a freshman. She is the real deal folks.
ZagDad