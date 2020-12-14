Around the NCAAW Weekly: Stanford’s Belibi Dunks, Iowa’s Clark is a Freshman on Fire

Francesca Belibi of the Stanford Cardinal brought the dunk back to women’s college basketball on Sunday after a seven-year absence. Earlier in the week, Caitlin Clark — the Iowa Hawkeyes’ fab freshman — was just incredible with back-to-back 30-point games.By Zack WardDec 14, 2020, 5:00pm EST“Around the NCAAW Weekly” highlights the notable events of the week. Check out the milestones, surprises, best games and outstanding performances for games played through Sunday, Dec. 13: