Thread: EASTERN MICHIGAN & NORTHERN ALABAMA SCOUTING REPORT

EASTERN MICHIGAN & NORTHERN ALABAMA SCOUTING REPORT
Eastern Michigan is 3-2. Here's a look at their top 6 players.
#10 Combs (5'10") 20.6 points and 7 rebounds per game average, and 20 steals total.
#21 Skanes (6'0") Forward 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game average. Note one game this year had 30 points and 11 rebounds.
#01 O'Hara (6'0") 9.5 point average.
#13 Annecchiarico Guard (5'5") 9 point average, 16 steals total.
#32 Harris (6'1") 5.6 point average.
#02 Agosta (5'6") Guard 5 point and 6.2 rebound average.
Note they have 3 good rebounders. Their 2 best players have been consistently every game #10 and #21, both have no problems getting double double's.
Northern Alabama is 0-6. But their record may be misleading as they have played 4 notable schools.
1. Missouri 96-78
2. Purdue 80-69
3. West Virginia 80-51
4. Murray State 94-80.
Lets look at Northern Alabama top players
#23 Roberts (5'6") 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds average, 38 assists and 14 steals total.
#5 Bonds (5'8") 11 points and 4.7 rebounds average per game.
#4 Lee (6'0") 10.5 points average.
#14 Noah (6'1") 9.2 points average.
#20 White (6'0") 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds average.
#15 Callias (5'8") 7.5 points average.
#0 Knight (5'2") 5.7 points average.
