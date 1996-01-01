Thread: AP Poll ~ 12/14/20 - Gonzaga remains at #25 in this week's Top 25 Poll

-
AP Poll ~ 12/14/20 - Gonzaga remains at #25 in this week's Top 25 Poll
Gonzaga remains at #25 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll...but did pick up 7 votes this week...
Lady Zags trail #24 DePaul by 9 points in this week's poll...
South Dakota State drop out of this week's AP Top 25 Poll after suffering 2 losses this past week...
https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...1/seasontype/2
https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
Just as I was afraid of.
SDSU dropped out, Oregon State did not drop far enough and South Florida leap frogged both Gonzaga and Depaul.
A lot more work to be done.
ZagDad
