Thread: Week 4 AP Poll

Zags are still on top.
Arizona State dropped from top 25.
Bye PAC 12.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings
Parlez-vous français?
heck if we play/played baylor, we would have play/have played #2 and #3 in the country.
bet that doesn't happen very often in the reg basketball season.
esp for teams not in same conference.
its fun being a 'good loss' cuz people want to play us
not too long ago we were lucky to play top teams for they would be expected to win and we were a bad loss.
in the 1990's and before I wonder if we were a 'buy' game for some highly ranked teams, confident they would beat us?
Logic would have it that Bill Walton stop calling the Pac12 the CONFERENCE OF CHAMPIONS, but knowing him
(from TV) I don't think he will stop using the moniker
Has GU ever had a win over two top ten teams in one season before?
Birddog
