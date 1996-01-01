Josh Perkins is averaging 13.3 points, 7.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds for GTK Gliwice in Poland. He’s shooting nearly 54% from the floor, 35.4% on 3s and 76.7% at the foul line.Ryan Woolridge has been solid as a first-year pro for Bayreuth. In three BBL Cup games, he’s shooting 64.3% and averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 25.7 minutes. He wasn’t listed in the box score of Bayreuth’s last two games.