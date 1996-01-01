With two wins this week, one impressive win and one not quite so impressive win, do the Lady Zags move up in either poll?

While most of the Top-25 teams recorded blow-outs this week and there was a limited number of upsets and a few Top-25 teams who have lost in the last Monday-Sunday timeframe.
- #15 Oregon State lost twice this week to unranked Utah 85-79 and to #8 Oregon 79-59.
- #22 South Dakota State (after beating the Zags in OT) also lost twice this week on the road to Kansas State 62-53 and on the road to Northern Iowa 65-48.

No other ranked team lost this week.

I think South Dakota State drops out this week. The voters like the PAC-12, so while I think the Beavers will drop outside the Top-20, I don't think they will drop them below our Zags.

I think the Lady Zags move up 1 spot to #24 but watch out for South Florida who is now #26 receiving votes. They could leap frog the Zags after today's uninspired performance. In any case, I don't think the Zags drop out of the Top-25.

ZagDad