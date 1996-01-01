-
Move'in on up in this Week's Polls??
With two wins this week, one impressive win and one not quite so impressive win, do the Lady Zags move up in either poll?
While most of the Top-25 teams recorded blow-outs this week and there was a limited number of upsets and a few Top-25 teams who have lost in the last Monday-Sunday timeframe.
- #15 Oregon State lost twice this week to unranked Utah 85-79 and to #8 Oregon 79-59.
- #22 South Dakota State (after beating the Zags in OT) also lost twice this week on the road to Kansas State 62-53 and on the road to Northern Iowa 65-48.
No other ranked team lost this week.
I think South Dakota State drops out this week. The voters like the PAC-12, so while I think the Beavers will drop outside the Top-20, I don't think they will drop them below our Zags.
I think the Lady Zags move up 1 spot to #24 but watch out for South Florida who is now #26 receiving votes. They could leap frog the Zags after today's uninspired performance. In any case, I don't think the Zags drop out of the Top-25.
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules