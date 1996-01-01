-
GAME DAY!! - Montana
Lady Zags are finally home.
Hosting the Grizzlies for their only home game of the OOC season. What improvements are you looking from the Lady Zags today?
I am looking for:
1. Good play from the tip, not after the 1st quarter.
2. Continued improvement on the defense
3. Domination in the paint both offensively and on the boards.
4. Can our recent improvement in our shooting continue? Would like to see 45% overall, better than 35% from 3 and 85% from the Charity Stripe.
Game today is on SWX here in Spokane, no streaming for the local fans.
Go Zags,
ZagDad
