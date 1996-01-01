Thread: 2021 NBA Draft

-
2021 NBA Draft
-
- if suggs' jump shot can improve, he would be a nice back up, fill in for klay thompson's position. who knows how klay will come back from his injuries
- love it that kispert goes to utah. they do love zags in salt lake.
- did you notice filip petrusev comes in the second round, one spot ahead of timmie? that makes for 4 zags in first 36 picks.
- off course all meaningless and just one sites opinion.............gosh but i want timmie for his junior year.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules