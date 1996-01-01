Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 2021 NBA Draft

  1. Today, 10:18 AM #1
    Markburn1
    Markburn1 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Posts
    1,487

    Default 2021 NBA Draft

    https://www.nbadraft.net/nba-mock-drafts/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:36 AM #2
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is online now Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    829

    Default

    - if suggs' jump shot can improve, he would be a nice back up, fill in for klay thompson's position. who knows how klay will come back from his injuries
    - love it that kispert goes to utah. they do love zags in salt lake.
    - did you notice filip petrusev comes in the second round, one spot ahead of timmie? that makes for 4 zags in first 36 picks.
    - off course all meaningless and just one sites opinion.............gosh but i want timmie for his junior year.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules