Other Games: Saturday - 12. 12. 2020
Good day, GUB. Here's the menu for hoops. . .
8:00 : Florida @ Florida State - ESPNU
9:00 : Notre Dame @ Kentucky - CBS
10:00 : Syracuse @ Boston College - ESPNU
Noon : Dayton vs. Miss. State - ESPNU
2:30 : Memphis vs. Auburn - ESPNU
3:00: Utah @ BYU - byuTV
4:30: Indiana St @ Purdue - BTN
5:00: Illinois @ Missouri - ESPNU. Oregon @ Washington - PAC12. UCSB @ LMU - WCCN
6:00: CSUN @ Pepperdine - WCCN
Full Slate: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...3#.X9ToF2RKjjA
Have a good day.
