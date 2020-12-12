Good day, GUB. Here's the menu for hoops. . .

8:00 : Florida @ Florida State - ESPNU

9:00 : Notre Dame @ Kentucky - CBS

10:00 : Syracuse @ Boston College - ESPNU

Noon : Dayton vs. Miss. State - ESPNU

2:30 : Memphis vs. Auburn - ESPNU

3:00: Utah @ BYU - byuTV

4:30: Indiana St @ Purdue - BTN

5:00: Illinois @ Missouri - ESPNU. Oregon @ Washington - PAC12. UCSB @ LMU - WCCN

6:00: CSUN @ Pepperdine - WCCN

Full Slate: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...3#.X9ToF2RKjjA

Have a good day.