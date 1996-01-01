Two of Englands best - boyfriend and girlfriend Ethan Price and Esther Little - have signed with Eastern Washington and Gonzaga

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 10, 2020By Ryan Collingwood(509) 459-5473One of Englands most coveted recruits, Ethan Price, wasnt interested in the glitz and glamour of high-major college basketball.I didnt want to get caught up in the hype of things, the fancy stuff bigger schools can offer, Price said. At the end of the day, youre going to play ball with your coaches, teammates and get better.Price and Little, a 6-2 forward, are both members of Ipswich Basketball Academy national teams in Great Britain but live an hour apart.Price said he was leaning toward EWU before he began dating Little, but having her roughly 20 minutes away in Spokane is a bonus.It will be nice to have a sense of home near us if we need it, Little said.Little committed to Gonzaga in March.I would have gone to EWU if it was in Florida, didnt matter where it was, Price said.Shes happy with her choice and believes Price made the right choice, too.Ethan had his main priority, the relationship with the coaches and the playing style, Little said. If he went to a bigger school, he possibly wouldnt have an opportunity until his junior year.