Two of Englands best - boyfriend and girlfriend Ethan Price and Esther Little - have signed with Eastern Washington and Gonzaga
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 10, 2020
By Ryan Collingwood
One of Englands most coveted recruits, Ethan Price, wasnt interested in the glitz and glamour of high-major college basketball.
I didnt want to get caught up in the hype of things, the fancy stuff bigger schools can offer, Price said. At the end of the day, youre going to play ball with your coaches, teammates and get better.
Another relationship his girlfriend is Gonzaga recruit and English standout Esther Little will help ease the transition.
Price and Little, a 6-2 forward, are both members of Ipswich Basketball Academy national teams in Great Britain but live an hour apart.
Price said he was leaning toward EWU before he began dating Little, but having her roughly 20 minutes away in Spokane is a bonus.
It will be nice to have a sense of home near us if we need it, Little said.
Little committed to Gonzaga in March.
I would have gone to EWU if it was in Florida, didnt matter where it was, Price said.
Little, recruited by Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Marquette and several other schools, went on her recruiting visit to Gonzaga in September 2019.
Shes happy with her choice and believes Price made the right choice, too.
Ethan had his main priority, the relationship with the coaches and the playing style, Little said. If he went to a bigger school, he possibly wouldnt have an opportunity until his junior year.