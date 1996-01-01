Thread: Duke cancels remaining nonconference basketball games

What it is, is a coach still smarting from his terrible start of his season and finding an excuse. Victim mentality and passive aggressive behavior are the two worst human traits. He acts as though nobody else is dealing with this at the same time and fighting for the sport to exist in this new normal, and the only reason he gets away with it is because he's a good coach. You don't see Coach Few using the virus as a crutch. He takes it one day at a time, takes his lumps when positive tests occur and without making excuses, plays it smart, and moves forward like a responsible human being should.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003