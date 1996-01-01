Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Duke cancels remaining nonconference basketball games

  1. Today, 10:07 AM #1
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,216

    Default Duke cancels remaining nonconference basketball games

    https://www.cbssports.com/college-ba...for-christmas/

    The Duke basketball program canceled its remaining slate of nonconference games Thursday, citing an abundance of caution because of the ongoing pandemic and a desire to provide time for players to spend time with family over the holidays. The decision affects just one currently scheduled game -- a Dec. 19 meeting with Gardner Webb -- but also means postponed games against Elon and Charleston Southern would not be made up.
    Wow...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:42 AM #2
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    tummydoc is online now Kennel Club Alum
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    471

    Default

    This is a little like Auburn self imposing a post season ban penalty in a year that Auburn wasn't going to the elite eight anyway. Duke cancels some low exposure games, but not the Notre Dame game on the 16th. I realize that one is in conference, but if this was really all about the kids safety, why would that game be different?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:48 AM #3
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,542

    Default

    What it is, is a coach still smarting from his terrible start of his season and finding an excuse. Victim mentality and passive aggressive behavior are the two worst human traits. He acts as though nobody else is dealing with this at the same time and fighting for the sport to exist in this new normal, and the only reason he gets away with it is because he's a good coach. You don't see Coach Few using the virus as a crutch. He takes it one day at a time, takes his lumps when positive tests occur and without making excuses, plays it smart, and moves forward like a responsible human being should.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules