Thread: Revive the Idaho game, pretty please?

    Kiddwell
    Smile Revive the Idaho game, pretty please?

    This notion's inspired by a post/question over at Caldwell's site -- If we're not playing Iowa till December 19th, a Saturday, but we've shut down games till "only" January 14th, a Monday, can we revive the Idaho game as a warm-up for Iowa, say, on the 15th, a Tuesday? No offense to the Vandals, but we need a game to stretch the legs, shake off the rust. Iowa's been playing tough games, staying sharp, and have games yet to play (prior to us). Can we afford to be rusty for a half against the #3 Hawkeyes?

    The Vandals are a stone's throw away. Would someone ask Mark Few if we can, pretty please, revive the Idaho game? (Yes, of course, in the context of fanatical Zags/Vandals anti-COVID, virus-free measures.)





    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    ZagsObserver
    I was thinking the same thing. My pick was EWU or WSU, but if we wanted a really easy cupcake, UW might fit the bill.
    Kiddwell
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver
    I was thinking the same thing. My pick was EWU or WSU, but if we wanted a really easy cupcake, UW might fit the bill.
    WSU is 4-0, at the top of the PAC-12 standings. I like that idea, but the argument for Idaho is that they were already scheduled this month.




    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
