Thread: Bottom of WCC better than bottom of PAC12...

  Today, 07:25 PM
    WallaWallaZag
    Default Bottom of WCC better than bottom of PAC12...

    It's not just at the top of the leagues =)
    Portland just took down Oregon State on the road in OT...

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...meId=401263921

    osu was favored by -16.0
  Today, 07:37 PM
    Kiddwell
    Smile Happy for Portland, WCC

    The Pilots program needed good basketball news. Victory over the PAC-12. Good for them.


    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
  Today, 07:46 PM
    Smile More WCC news...

    San Francisco - 98
    Long Beach State - 57

    ...late in the game.





    :]
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
