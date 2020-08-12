Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: WCC WBB Hoops Preview - Lady Zags

    ZagDad84
    WCC WBB Hoops Preview - Lady Zags

    Instead of the usual visit to Las Vegas for the WCC Preview, the WCC conducted their preview on Zoom. For the Lady Zag preview CLF was joined by JW and JT. Here is the link for the Gonzaga WCC preview:

    Preview Link: https://wccsports.com/watch/?id=6209990474001

    ZagDad
    ZagDad84, thanks for posting the Lady Zags Hoops Preview...


    WCC Women Eye Third Non-Conference Week

    Gonzaga ranks No. 25 in the AP/Coaches polls


    2020-21 #WCCHOOPS PREVIEW SHOW | 2020-21 #WCCHOOPS PREVIEW | 2020-21 #WCCHOOPS SCHEDULE
    2020-21 WCC STATS
    #WCCHOOPS WEEK THREE RELEASE (.PDF)

    #WCCHOOPS QUICK HITS

    Veteran sports reporter Nicole Zaloumis joins the #WCChoops family for the 2020-21 season and will produce weekly “Zaloumis Zoom” interviews providing exclusive content.

    On the eve of the non-conference campaign “#WCChoops Zaloumis Zooms” sat down with the head coach and two student-athletes representing all 10 WCC programs. Team-by-team capsules available HERE

    #WCChoops columnist Jeff Faraudo (@JeffFaraudo) previews week one of the 2020-21 campaign. READ

    Gonzaga enters week three of 2020-21 ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll and in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches polls. Last year, the Zags rose to a program and WCC-best No. 10 (2/25/20) regular season ranking. BYU entered the campaign in the “Receiving Votes” category in the coaches poll.

    Gonzaga enters the year owning the eighth longest active Division I home winning streak at 18 games. Baylor leads the way with 55 straight victories. The Bulldog men’s team owns the nation’s longest active streak at 39.

    Two WCC teams appear in Charlie Creme’s 2021 ESPN Week Three Bracketology report: Gonzaga (No. 7 Region 1) & BYU (No. 11 Region 4) – as of 12/8/20

    Five WCC teams rated in the top-150 in the final 2019-20 RPI ratings: Gonzaga(No. 12), BYU (No. 94), Portland (No. 103), San Diego (No. 111) & Pacific (No. 134). **NOTE - Women’s basketball will shift to NET rankings for the 2020-21 campaign.

    Five WCC student-athletes were named to 2020-21 preseason watch lists for major national awards
    Sara Hamson, BYU: Lisa Leslie
    Alex Fowler, Portland: Becky Hammon
    Valerie Higgins, Pacific: Becky Hammon
    Brooklyn McDavid, Pacific: Katrina McClain
    Jill Townsend, Gonzaga: Naismith PoY, Ann Meyers & Becky Hammon

    Portland sophomore forward Alex Fowler and San Francisco freshman guard Ioanna Krimil captured debut University Credit Union Player and Freshman of the Week honors. RELEASE

    Gonzaga is one of seven institutions nationally featuring top-25 men’s and women’s basketball programs. The No. 25/25 women and No. 1/1 men join Baylor, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.

    Presenting the 2020-21 #WCChoops Preseason Poll and All-WCC Team. READ

    The WCC unveiled a groundbreaking series of social justice initiatives during the Summer of 2020. The jewel in the crown is the Russell Rule, named for the iconic Bill Russell. READ | WATCH

    The University Credit Union WCC Women’s Basketball Tournament returns to the Orleans Arena March 4-9, 2021.

    #WCCHOOPS WEEK THREE SCHEDULE
    **All dates/times subject to change

    WCC Article Link
