Thread: WCC WBB Hoops Preview - Lady Zags

WCC Women Eye Third Non-Conference Week
Gonzaga ranks No. 25 in the AP/Coaches polls
Gonzaga
enters week three of 2020-21 ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll and in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches polls. Last year, the Zags rose to a program and WCC-best No. 10 (2/25/20) regular season ranking. BYU
entered the campaign in the “Receiving Votes” category in the coaches poll.
Gonzaga
enters the year owning the eighth longest active Division I home winning streak at 18 games. Baylor leads the way with 55 straight victories. The Bulldog men’s team owns the nation’s longest active streak at 39.
Two WCC teams
appear in Charlie Creme’s 2021 ESPN Week Three Bracketology report: Gonzaga
(No. 7 Region 1) & BYU
(No. 11 Region 4) – as of 12/8/20
Five WCC teams
rated in the top-150 in the final 2019-20 RPI ratings: Gonzaga
(No. 12), BYU
(No. 94), Portland
(No. 103), San Diego
(No. 111) & Pacific
(No. 134). **NOTE - Women’s basketball will shift to NET rankings for the 2020-21 campaign.
Five WCC student-athletes
were named to 2020-21 preseason watch lists for major national awards
Sara Hamson
, BYU: Lisa Leslie
Alex Fowler
, Portland: Becky Hammon
Valerie Higgins
, Pacific: Becky Hammon
Brooklyn McDavid
, Pacific: Katrina McClain
Jill Townsend
, Gonzaga: Naismith PoY, Ann Meyers & Becky Hammon
Portland sophomore forward Alex Fowler
and San Francisco freshman guard Ioanna Krimil
captured debut University Credit Union Player and Freshman of the Week honors. RELEASE
Gonzaga
is one of seven institutions nationally featuring top-25 men’s and women’s basketball programs. The No. 25/25 women and No. 1/1 men join Baylor, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and UCLA.
#WCCHOOPS WEEK THREE SCHEDULE
**All dates/times subject to change