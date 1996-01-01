Thread: Light at the end of the corn field.

-
Light at the end of the corn field.
https://247sports.com/college/iowa/A...gon-156504603/
No fans allowed for Iowa's showdown against Gonzaga
The Sanford Pentagon has announced they would not be allowing fans for the Iowa vs. Gonzaga matchup that is scheduled to take place on December 19. The game will be nationally televised on CBS at 11 a.m. central time.
"The Sanford Pentagon will work closely with the schools and individual states and be ready to adjust based on guidelines and safety measures for all involved," the press release said. "All members of each team’s traveling party will adhere to Big Ten conference COVID-19 testing protocols. All members will enter the building using a separate entrance and will only have access to the lower level of the facility. All members will remain in a controlled environment throughout their stay.
"A limited number of family members and guests from each team will be allowed to attend the game. They will be required to wear a mask and social distance. All tickets will be refunded. Contact the Sanford Pentagon Box Office at 605-312-7917 for more information."
Despite no fans, the anticipation for Iowa and Gonzaga continues to build. Two of the nation's top offenses should make this one of the best games of the regular season. Currently, Gonzaga is paused through December 14 following a pair of positive COVD-19 tests, but do plan on traveling to Sioux Falls to take on the No. 3 Hawkeyes.
“We are excited to return to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon to compete against a talented Gonzaga team on a national stage,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said during the game's announcement. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mark Few and what his program has accomplished for quite some time. Adding a game of this magnitude to our schedule will be a good early test for our basketball team and prepare us for league play.”
“We are looking forward to playing against an extremely talented Iowa team,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “We have the utmost respect for Fran McCaffery and his program. We are excited for the opportunity to compete in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls in a nationally televised game on CBS.”
Gonzaga was set to take on No. 2 Baylor last Saturday, but were forced to reschedule it due to COVID. Now, if Iowa can take care of business this weekend, a No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup could take place in the Sanford Pentagon.
"The game is a goodie, and not just because Gonzaga could be the best team in college basketball," CBS Sports' Matt Norlander wrote. "This tilt would also will feature the lock-of-locks preseason pick for national player of the year, Iowa center Luka Garza. The senior big man opted to return to college basketball after being a consensus First Team All-America/Big Ten Player of the Year. He averaged 23.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a season ago; Iowa was well on its way to the 2020 NCAA Tournament, thanks in large part to Garza's play."
The Hawkeyes will return to action on Friday when they host Iowa State. That game will be televised on Big Ten Network at 8 p.m. central time.
Thanks for link Jazz,
If this game occurs,
I will be looking forward to how Few deals with Garza. I suppose Ballo will get more minutes, and I will be curious how much double teaming of Garza will be in the defensive plan. I wonder if Pavel will be brought into it?
Briefly from the Athletic:
The Zags are scheduled to play Iowa on Dec. 19. That may be the next time we see them. We’ll take it. Just … please let that game happen, OK? Because, well, do you like buckets? Iowa is Iowa and Gonzaga is after three games the most efficient scoring team in the country (1.173 points per possession) and the 12th-fastest (76.0 possessions per game, adjusted), per KenPom.com. Probably take the over?
