Thread: Richest Zags Basketball Player

Just because there really isnt much to talk about at this moment, I wanted to pose a question to the board that I was pondering last evening:
Who is the richest former Zag basketball player?
Stockton?- Smaller contracts when he played but I am sure he gets paid for stuff to this day for his illustrious career.
Olynyk?- Signed a couple large contracts
Sabonis?- I know he has signed a big contract recently I believe? Some endorsements I am sure.
Dickau?- Many years in the NBA but not sure how big the contracts were.
Morrison?- Endorsement deals, NBA contracts, broadcasting
Rui?- Only on NBA rookie contract but his endorsements have to be pretty crazy as he is pretty much the face of Japan in terms of basketball
Mark Few?- I know he is a FEW mil a year when all is said and done.
Collins?- Doubt he is up there yet with the others
No disrespect meant by this thread. Thought it would be fun to debate and think about.