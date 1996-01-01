Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Richest Zags Basketball Player

    Just because there really isnt much to talk about at this moment, I wanted to pose a question to the board that I was pondering last evening:

    Who is the richest former Zag basketball player?

    Stockton?- Smaller contracts when he played but I am sure he gets paid for stuff to this day for his illustrious career.
    Olynyk?- Signed a couple large contracts
    Sabonis?- I know he has signed a big contract recently I believe? Some endorsements I am sure.
    Dickau?- Many years in the NBA but not sure how big the contracts were.
    Morrison?- Endorsement deals, NBA contracts, broadcasting
    Rui?- Only on NBA rookie contract but his endorsements have to be pretty crazy as he is pretty much the face of Japan in terms of basketball
    Mark Few?- I know he is a FEW mil a year when all is said and done.
    Collins?- Doubt he is up there yet with the others

    No disrespect meant by this thread. Thought it would be fun to debate and think about.
    That's good to know since I never know when I will need to borrow money from someone.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    It will soon be Rui: Jordan Brand and numerous international endorsements.
    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    It will soon be Rui: Jordan Brand and numerous international endorsements.

    I agree. Rui could set a record for Zag NBA wealth. I wonder how the noodle endorsement stacks up to Jordan?
    Parlez-vous français?
    All the salary numbers are available. Rui is gonna have to be pretty good but his ceiling is very high in terms of endorsement earnings. Obviously the current players are at a nice advantage with the cap being where its been. Sabonis will make more in his 4 year extension signed last year than Stockton made in his careerbefore you adjust for inflation. Just have to get to the second contract which is a bummer for Morrison. Suggs maybe the highest ceiling of them all. Few would probably laugh at his inclusion but is certainly doing just fine.
