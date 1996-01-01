-
MONTANA GRIZZLIES SCOUTING REPORT
Lets take a look at Montana starters and some coming off the bench.
* #20 Gfeller (6'1") is shooting .63% on FG., 8 for 9 free throws, averaging 6 rebounds, and 23.5 points per game.
* #2 Stiles (5'9") 8 for 11 free throws, averaging 7.5 rebounds, and 13 points per game.
* #11 Anderson (6'2") 11.5 points per game.
* #34 Schoening (5'9") 8 for 11 free throws, averaging 7.5 rebounds and 8 points per game.
* #3 Thurmon (6'1") Made 4-9 on 3 pointers, averaging 7 points per game.
#23 Allbrecht (6'0") Made 4-5 3 pointers, averaging 7.5 points per game.
#14 Dixon (5'7") Missed 2nd game perhaps to injury. In first game scored 8 points.
As a team Montana was 8-21 1st game and 6-16 2nd game on 3 pointers. #3 and #23 have been their most accurate 3 point shooters so far.
Good strategy to try to keep #20, #2, and #34 off the free throw line where they have been very good.
As you can see #2 and #34 have been very good at getting rebounds even though they are both (5'9") in height both are averaging 7.5 rebounds per game.
* Denotes starters.
Remember Lady Zags keep your defense up against Covid 24/7 so we can play Montana on Sunday.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules