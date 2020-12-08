Thread: Top NBA prospects for next year.

Three Zags in the top 26 (and one almost Zag)
https://www.si.com/nba/2020/12/08/20...p-60-prospects
[QUOTE=NovaScotiaZagFan;1531809]Daishen Nix??
You can add him too but I’m not sure how close he came.
The guy I’m referring to is the possible transfer that CladwellZag was hinting about.
I’m not entirely sure if he made it public so I’ll leave it to him to confirm.
You out there Caldy?
Suggs will be higher, Kispert lower.
Why isn't Drew Timme on either of those lists?
