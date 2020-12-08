Thread: Top NBA prospects for next year.

Results 1 to 8 of 8

Top NBA prospects for next year.

    Default Top NBA prospects for next year.

    Three Zags in the top 26 (and one almost Zag)

    https://www.si.com/nba/2020/12/08/20...p-60-prospects
    23dpg:
    Three Zags in the top 26 (and one almost Zag)

    https://www.si.com/nba/2020/12/08/20...p-60-prospects
    Who’s the almost?
    jazzdelmar:
    Whos the almost?
    Daishen Nix??


    NovaScotiaZagFan: Daishen Nix??

    You can add him too but I’m not sure how close he came.

    The guy I’m referring to is the possible transfer that CladwellZag was hinting about.
    I’m not entirely sure if he made it public so I’ll leave it to him to confirm.

    You out there Caldy?
    Suggs will be higher, Kispert lower.
    Suggs top 3 here:

    https://news.google.com/articles/CBM...S&ceid=US%3Aen
    Why isn't Drew Timme on either of those lists?
    23dpg:
    NovaScotiaZagFan:
    Daishen Nix??

    You can add him too but I’m not sure how close he came.

    The guy I’m referring to is the possible transfer that CladwellZag was hinting about.
    I’m not entirely sure if he made it public so I’ll leave it to him to confirm.

    You out there Caldy?
    Why even bring it up then? Do you not understand how frustrating that is?
