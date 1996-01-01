-
GAME DAY!! - Wyoming
Here is a thread to discuss today's game against the Wyoming Cowgirls.
Now that we have some games under our belts, we have seen some things that we like and some that may need some work with our Lady Zags. Going into tonight's game, what three (3) things are you looking to see some improvement in our Lady Zags?
My List:
1. 3-point (and to a lesser degree Free Throw Shooting) - 3-Point shooting as been very inconsistent and not very good. We need to be better here.
2. Overall defense, particularly on the perimeter. 2nd half perimeter defense against South Dakota State was not very good at all.
3. More consistent offense. Way too much standing around running down the shot clock.
Both Wirths need to stay out of foul trouble (and keep from fouling out) so they can stay on the court.
What say you?
ZagDad
