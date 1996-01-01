Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Boise has been looking to leave the MWC, including approaching the WCC for

  Today, 02:11 PM
    HillZag
    Boise has been looking to leave the MWC, including approaching the WCC for

    basketball and other sports.

    https://www.idahopress.com/blueturfs...04031bbf5.html
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
  Today, 02:16 PM
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by HillZag View Post
    basketball and other sports.

    https://www.idahopress.com/blueturfs...04031bbf5.html
    I thought WCC had a rule about being a faith-based institution.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
  Today, 02:20 PM
    HillZag
    According to the article, it sounds like they were given at least a tacit response from the WCC that what you said--private, faith based institutions--continues to be the focus.

    Although it is worth mentioning that into the 1970's, several public schools such as UNLV with Tark as coach were part of the WCC.
    "My golf is woeful, but I will never surrender."--Bing Crosby
  Today, 02:24 PM
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Only 426 miles between the two schools, so the geography works out. And they are no threat to us, basketball-wise. But they do play football, so that issue has to be worked out.
  Today, 03:10 PM
    MDABE80
    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    I thought WCC had a rule about being a faith-based institution.
    Maybe they want to convert?
  Today, 03:16 PM
    CDC84
    Plus if you add them, you are forced to add a bad team to keep a round robin league schedule. No thanks. I want as much room for quality non-league competition as possible. Moreover, I think the world of Leon Rice as a coach, and if he cannot change BSU into a consistent winner, no one can.
