Some "name" brands on the hardwood today. All Times PT

2:00

Creighton @ Kansas - ESPN
Purdue @ Miami(FL) - ESPN2
Wagner @ Seton Hall - FS1

3:00

Colorado @ Tennessee - SECN+

4:00

Coppin St @ Georgetown - FS1
Montana @ Georgia - SECN
BC @ Minnesota - ESPNU

4:30

North Carolina @ Iowa - ESPN
Ohio State @ Notre Dame - ESPN2

6:00

Penn State @ VA Tech - ESPNU

6:30

Illinois @ Duke - ESPN
Syracuse @ Rutgers - ESPN2


Full slate here: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...3#.X8-eQmRKi8g