Other Games: Tuesday - 12. 08.20
Some "name" brands on the hardwood today. All Times PT
2:00
Creighton @ Kansas - ESPN
Purdue @ Miami(FL) - ESPN2
Wagner @ Seton Hall - FS1
3:00
Colorado @ Tennessee - SECN+
4:00
Coppin St @ Georgetown - FS1
Montana @ Georgia - SECN
BC @ Minnesota - ESPNU
4:30
North Carolina @ Iowa - ESPN
Ohio State @ Notre Dame - ESPN2
6:00
Penn State @ VA Tech - ESPNU
6:30
Illinois @ Duke - ESPN
Syracuse @ Rutgers - ESPN2
Full slate here: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...3#.X8-eQmRKi8g
