WBB: Bulldogs Face Wyoming Tuesday in Laramie

It marks the second straight season the Zags have traveled to Laramie to face Wyoming.- The Bulldogs travel to Laramie, Wyo., Tuesday evening to take on Wyoming for the second-straight season.- This will be the seventh time in program history that the Bulldogs have faced the Cowgirls. Gonzaga holds a 5-1 advantage in the series, and it has won the last five meetings. This will be the fourth time GU has taken the floor in Laramie with a 3-0 record. The Zags lone loss to Wyoming came in a neutral-site game in 1990, a 69-60 loss at the Mark IV Classic in Moscow, Idaho.- The Zags are coming off a 75-72 overtime loss at (RV) South Dakota State. Jill Townsend led all scorers with a career-high 29 points. LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points for her first double-figure scoring effort of the season, while Jenn Wirth dished out a team- and career-high eight assists.- This marks the 14th time and second-straight season the Zags have played on Dec. 8. Last season, GU defeated Washington State 76-53 in Pullman, Wash. Probably the most memorable game in history on Dec. 8 was during the 2013-14 season. Then No. 24-ranked Gonzaga defeated Ohio State 59-58 off a buzzer-beating jumper from sophomore Shaniqua Nilles. Nilles played just three minutes in the contest and hit back-to-back jumpers in the final 32 seconds, including the buzzer-beater, to give GU the win.- For the second time in program history, the Bulldogs are ranked in the preseason Associated Press Poll. Gonzaga debuted at No. 21 in the AP poll earlier this month. Gonzaga also touts a No. 20 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll; it marks the third time in history GU has been ranked in the preseason coaches poll and the second-straight season.- GU fell to No. 25 in both the AP poll following a 75-72 overtime loss at South Dakota State. The Coaches Poll is slated to be released Tuesday. The Bulldogs have now been ranked or receiving votes for 41 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.- The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letter winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fourth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2019-20, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season national ranking ever, securing a No. 11 AP and No. 10 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags were predicted as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were expected to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA changed hosting rules for the tournament in 2014-15.- Gonzaga returns 79.1 percent of its scoring and 79.2 percent of its rebounding from last season.- Gonzaga returns as one of the top defensive teams in the nation from a season ago. In 2019-20, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 51.9 points per game.- The Bulldogs won 28 games last season, including a 17-1 mark in WCC play to tie their own record for wins in a conference season. It was the fourth-straight 25+ win season and 12th 25+ win season in the last 13 seasons.- This will be the seventh meeting all-time between Gonzaga and Wyoming, and the second-straight season the two programs have played each other. Last season, GU earned a 65-54 victory in Laramie on Dec. 17, 2019.- The Bulldogs carry a 20-23 overall record against current Mountain West Conference opponents.- Over the course of the series, GU has averaged 65.2 points per game while limiting the Cowgirls to 55.5 points per contest.- Wyoming is 1-0 on the season after a 79-67 season-opening win over Denver on Dec. 5.- Through one game this season, Wyoming averages 79.0 points per game shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from three. Nearly a third of Wyoming's attempts are from long range, and the Cowgirls hit 10 of 23 attempts Saturday against Denver. The Cowgirls add 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists and 5.0 blocks per contest.- Four players average double-figures for Wyoming, led by McKinley Bradshaw at 18.0 points per game. Bradshaw finished 7-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-5 from long range against the Pioneers.- Dagny Davidsdottir added a double-double for the Cowgirls, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Alba Sanchez Ramos and Quinn Weidemann added 12 and 11 points, respectively.- The Cowgirls return seven letter winners and three starters from last season's squad that finished 17-12 overall with a 12-6 mark in Mountain West play. This season, Wyoming welcomes eight newcomers to the roster--six freshmen and two transfers. Wyoming's Jaeden Vaifanua, a 2019-20 Mountain West All-Freshman selection, did not return for her sophomore season as she is currently serving a church mission.- Wyoming was selected for finish fifth in the Mountain West this season. Wyoming returns three players that started at least 10 games a season ago, led by Sanchez Ramos and Weidemann who started all 29 contests last season.