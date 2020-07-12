-
AP Poll ~ 12/7/20 - Gonzaga drops 7 spots to #25 in this week's Top 25 Poll
Gonzaga drops 7 spots to #25 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll...
Lady Zags trail #24 DePaul by 1 point in this week's poll...
South Dakota State moves up 4 places to #22 in this week's poll...
https://www.espn.com/womens-college-basketball/rankings
https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules