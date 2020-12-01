Thread: Zags pause activities through December 14th

Looks like when i said last time we saw them after WVU i was right. I just saw the writing on the wal. Unfortunately No Zags til late dec.
Looks like when i said last time we saw them after WVU i was right. I just saw the writing on the wal. Unfortunately No Zags til late dec.
Last edited by kitzbuel; Today at 08:42 PM.
Love the zags for life
Can you link a source please? (I am not doubting this though).
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
Hope for Iowa
This stinks. However, it looks like Iowa is still on.
https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule
:[
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
https://twitter.com/jeffborzello/sta...39457870434304
Gonzaga is pausing team activities through Dec. 14, per the school. That would cancel the next four games on their schedule.
You can also read it on GoZags.com in case you find Twitter unreliable.
Time to reset so that everybody from Florida and Indy remote campus can return to Spokane
This would be a TERRIBLE look if the university had 3 straight weeks of a player and staff member testing positive.
Next game won’t be heaven, but it’ll be Iowa.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izF0LoBkhZY
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ
I'm trying not to cry. Yes, I do enjoy other sports, but my heart and soul is invested in Zags basketball. I would have given up the Rams game on Thurs just to watch us play another cupcake. Now, my TV will be on FOX instead of ROOT (well actually the ChromeCast app).
Hopefully these games can be rescheduled, as these are pay to play games.
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
I was hoping the healthy players could still practice in Spokane with coaches during this moratorium to stay sharp. I'd hate to face Iowa and possibly Baylor with a rusty team.Gonzaga is pausing team activities through Dec. 14, per the school.
Great, now we’re ducking Idaho!?!
I kid, I kid.
Hopefully everyone associated with the team is asymptomatic.