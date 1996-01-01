-
WYOMING COWGIRLS SCOUTING NEW PLAYERS INSTANT IMPACT IN FIRST GAME
Wyoming just got their first game under their belt a win 79-67 over Denver yesterday. They have 3 new players that saw the court their first game with 2 of them making a big impact. Lets look at the 2 new impact players first.
#33 Davidsdottir (6'1") Graduate Transfer Senior, in first game 5-7 FG, 11 rebounds, scored 14 points. From Iceland.
#30 Ustovska (5'10") Freshman in first game 3-5 on 3 pointers coming off the bench 9 points. Freshman from Poland
#12 Bradshaw (5'11") First game 7-15 FG, 3-5 on 3 pointers, scored 18 points.
#11 Sanchez-Ramos (6'0") First game 5-13 FG, 12 points. From Spain
#14 Weideman (5'9") First game 5-14 FG, 11 points.
#24 Olson (5'6") First game 4-4 FG, 8 points
#5 Johnson (5'10") 2-5 FG, 5 points.
#4 Ellis (6'0") 2 points Freshman from Australia
Lady Zags be ready for the High Altitude endurance test.
