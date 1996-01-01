Results 1 to 17 of 17

Thread: Zags have called off the next 4 games.

    Default Zags have called off the next 4 games.

    Looks like when i said last time we saw them after WVU i was right. I just saw the writing on the wall. I believe ome poster said no way. Unfortunately No Zags til late dec.
    Love the zags for life
    Default

    Can you link a source please? (I am not doubting this though).
    UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
    Default

    Hope for Iowa
    Unhappy Oh, brother....

    This stinks. However, it looks like Iowa is still on.



    https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule



    :[
    Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
    Default

    https://twitter.com/jeffborzello/sta...39457870434304

    Gonzaga is pausing team activities through Dec. 14, per the school. That would cancel the next four games on their schedule.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    Can you link a source please? (I am not doubting this though).
    Sorry i suck at putting links.
    Love the zags for life
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    https://twitter.com/jeffborzello/sta...39457870434304
    Thanks for posting link.
    Love the zags for life
    Default

    You can also read it on GoZags.com in case you find Twitter unreliable.
    Default

    Time to reset so that everybody from Florida and Indy remote campus can return to Spokane
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by phxfireflames View Post
    Time to reset so that everybody from Florida and Indy remote campus can return to Spokane
    What does that have to do with anything? They arent joining the team until out of quarantine anyway. I dont see any relevance to cancelling these next games. Maybe someone else tested positive, that makes more sense than pausing to wait for quarantined players to return.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jayray View Post
    Maybe someone else tested positive ......
    You may be on to something there, jayray.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Looks like when i said last time we saw them after WVU i was right. I just saw the writing on the wall. I believe ome poster said no way. Unfortunately No Zags til late dec.
    I didnt say no way but I did say I didnt think it would be the case. With that said, I didnt realize they were schedule to play four games in seven days. I know I said I trusted that Few and Roth would handle things as they need too

Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Mr Vulture View Post
    I didn’t say no way but I did say I didn’t think it would be the case. With that said, I didn’t realize they were schedule to play four games in seven days. I know I said I trusted that Few and Roth would handle things as they need too


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Ok. You were wrong. Its cool as no biggie. Season gonna last til may.
    Love the zags for life
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jayray View Post
    What does that have to do with anything? They aren’t joining the team until out of quarantine anyway. I don’t see any relevance to cancelling these next games. Maybe someone else tested positive, that makes more sense than pausing to wait for quarantined players to return.
    It was a poor joke that many members of the team are in different parts of the country. If the program didn't go on pause this potentially could be an ongoing situation if every week players and staff continue to get positive tests.

    This would be a TERRIBLE look if the university had 3 straight weeks of a player and staff member testing positive.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zags11 View Post
    Looks like when i said last time we saw them after WVU i was right. I just saw the writing on the wall. I believe ome poster said no way. Unfortunately No Zags til late dec.
    Way to go!!!
    Default

    Next game won't be heaven, but it'll be Iowa.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Next game won’t be heaven, but it’ll be Iowa.
    jdm for threeeeee !!! Swish.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izF0LoBkhZY

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
