Thread: Zags have called off the next 4 games.

Looks like when i said last time we saw them after WVU i was right. I just saw the writing on the wall. I believe ome poster said no way. Unfortunately No Zags til late dec.
Love the zags for life
Can you link a source please? (I am not doubting this though).
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
Hope for Iowa
This stinks. However, it looks like Iowa is still on.
https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule
:[
Yeah, we're "The Champs," uh-huh!
https://twitter.com/jeffborzello/sta...39457870434304
Gonzaga is pausing team activities through Dec. 14, per the school. That would cancel the next four games on their schedule.
You can also read it on GoZags.com in case you find Twitter unreliable.
Time to reset so that everybody from Florida and Indy remote campus can return to Spokane
This would be a TERRIBLE look if the university had 3 straight weeks of a player and staff member testing positive.
Next game won’t be heaven, but it’ll be Iowa.
"To be continued ....."
Father Tony Lehman, SJ