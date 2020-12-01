NCAA Approves OConnors Waiver; Eligible to Play This Season

O'Connor averaged 32.7 minutes per game for Loyola Chicago in 2019-20. The six-foot guard averaged 12.3 points per game shooting 38 percent from the floor and 30.2 percent from long range. She led the Ramblers in points per game, rebounds per game (8.0) and blocks per game (0.7) as a junior while becoming the 25th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.In her three years at Loyola Chicago, O'Connor scored 1,124 points (12.5 per game) 634 rebounds (7.0 per game), 135 assists (1.5 per game) and 106 total blocks (1.2 per game).The South Bend, Ind., native was a two-time Northern Indiana All-Star at Saint Joseph High School, and she helped lead the Indians to an Indiana High School Athletic Association 3A State Championship.