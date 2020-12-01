NCAA Approves OConnors Waiver; Eligible to Play This Season
Transfer from Loyola Chicago is a senior on the Zag roster
SPOKANE, Wash.
Gonzaga senior transfer Abby O'Connor's waiver to become eligible to play immediately has been approved by the NCAA, Head Coach Lisa Fortier announced Sunday.
"Abby will make our team better," Fortier said. "She can do a little bit of everything and works extremely hard on the court. Given her circumstances and the additional eligibility granted this year due to COVID-19, it makes sense to allow transfers to play immediately. We are really happy for her."
O'Connor averaged 32.7 minutes per game for Loyola Chicago in 2019-20. The six-foot guard averaged 12.3 points per game shooting 38 percent from the floor and 30.2 percent from long range. She led the Ramblers in points per game, rebounds per game (8.0) and blocks per game (0.7) as a junior while becoming the 25th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.
In her three years at Loyola Chicago, O'Connor scored 1,124 points (12.5 per game) 634 rebounds (7.0 per game), 135 assists (1.5 per game) and 106 total blocks (1.2 per game).
The South Bend, Ind., native was a two-time Northern Indiana All-Star at Saint Joseph High School, and she helped lead the Indians to an Indiana High School Athletic Association 3A State Championship.