Thread: GAME DAY!! - South Dakota State

    ZagDad84
    Default GAME DAY!! - South Dakota State

    Here is the game day thread for discussing the Lady Zag's game versus the South Dakota State JackRabbits.

    SDS looks like they like to shoot the "3" and they do it very well, including their bigs. Lady Zag Bigs will have to make sure they get all the way out to the perimeter to keep s hand in the face of their opponent. Zag Guards and Wings will need to make sure they go through their rotations and not leave people on the perimeter wide open when providing help defense.

    Wirths have to watch their silly fouls. JW fouled out against USC and LW only played 22 minutes against USD after getting two quick fouls. We need our starters on the court at the end of the game. Thankfully, MK stepped up really well filling in for LW against the Coyotes.

    The Lady Zags will have the height advantage today against the Jackrabbits. SDSU has nobody (in height or physicality) that compares to USD's Hannah Sjerven who was so physical against the Zags on Monday. I think the Wirth's, JT and MK should have very good days today.

    Guards have to value the ball. Nobody has to be a hero today, steady as she goes. Don't give SDSU free points at the charity stripe or from turnovers.

    A good solid game from everyone and I think the Lady Zags come out of Brookings with a "W". Give SDSU lots of opportunities for free points or leave them open from the 3-point line and today's game could be a dogfight.

    Can't have a 1st quarter like we did on Monday (scoring 6 points) getting ourselves way behind early.

    Go Zags,

    ZagDad
    sittingon50
    https://www.espn.com/womens-college-...meId=401263468
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    ZagDad84
    Halfway through the 1st quarter Lady Zags are down 11-9.

    SDSU has made 3-4 3-pointers. Zags have to get all the way out to the perimeter.

    Go Zags,

    ZagDad
    ZagDad84
    First quarter in the books, Lady Zags down 16-14.

    Jackrabbits running a zone and Lady Zags bombing away from 3 and very unsuccessfully at just 1-6, SDSU on the other hand is 4-5 from 3, hence leading to the 2-point lead at the end of the quarter.

    Lady Zags only had 2 turnovers in the 1st quarter and forced 5 turnovers but have not made the Jacks pay for the turnovers.

    Zags being outrebounded 8-4 in the quarter.

    Focus Zags,

    ZagDad
    TerpZag
    At the end of the 1st quarter, SDSU leads Gonzaga 16-14...

    Lady Zags go on a scoring drought of 3:12...and 3:33 without a field goal...

    Zags keep jacking up 3s and missing...1 for 6 from beyond the arc...5 for 7 from inside the arc...
    TerpZag
    At the half, Gonzaga leads SDSU 30-28...

    Lady Zags were 2 of 4 from beyond the arc this quarter and 6 of 13 overall in the quarter...

    SDSU has Selland with 3 fouls, Theuninck with 2 fouls and Nelson with 2 fouls...all are starters...
    ZagDad84
    Lady Zags finish the 2nd quarter on a 12-2 run to end the half up 30-28.

    GU finally started taking the ball inside and scoring. Shooting is about average at 48% overall, 30% from 3 (a little low) and 60% from the charity stripe (needs work). Contrary to the South Carolina game, GU has taken 5 free throws and SDSU has not taken a single free throw.

    Rebounding is now equal between the teams at 13 each. Zags valuing the ball so far with only 6 turnovers in the 1st half and SDSU having 9 turnovers. Zags are not making the Jacks pay for being loose with the ball. Zags have 3 steals, SDSU has no steals, so most of the turnovers are of the self-induced variety for both teams.

    BIG NEWS!!!! Abby O'Conner played in the 1st half, so she must have gotten her waiver.

    Lots of different line-ups so far. LS, YE, MW all played. LF saw more minutes than she has all year.

    Zags did much better in the 2nd quarter guarding the "3" in the 2nd quarter. Several times the Zags missed the 2nd or 3rd rotation leaving a SDSU player wide open under the basket. Need to tighten that up for the 2nd half, but not entirely unexpected given how many new players put in minutes in the 1st half.

    20 minutes to go ladies, let's finish this.

    ZagDad
    Last edited by ZagDad84; Today at 12:56 PM. Reason: updated stats
