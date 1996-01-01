Thread: GAME DAY!! - South Dakota State

Here is the game day thread for discussing the Lady Zag's game versus the South Dakota State JackRabbits.
SDS looks like they like to shoot the "3" and they do it very well, including their bigs. Lady Zag Bigs will have to make sure they get all the way out to the perimeter to keep s hand in the face of their opponent. Zag Guards and Wings will need to make sure they go through their rotations and not leave people on the perimeter wide open when providing help defense.
Wirths have to watch their silly fouls. JW fouled out against USC and LW only played 22 minutes against USD after getting two quick fouls. We need our starters on the court at the end of the game. Thankfully, MK stepped up really well filling in for LW against the Coyotes.
The Lady Zags will have the height advantage today against the Jackrabbits. SDSU has nobody (in height or physicality) that compares to USD's Hannah Sjerven who was so physical against the Zags on Monday. I think the Wirth's, JT and MK should have very good days today.
Guards have to value the ball. Nobody has to be a hero today, steady as she goes. Don't give SDSU free points at the charity stripe or from turnovers.
A good solid game from everyone and I think the Lady Zags come out of Brookings with a "W". Give SDSU lots of opportunities for free points or leave them open from the 3-point line and today's game could be a dogfight.
Can't have a 1st quarter like we did on Monday (scoring 6 points) getting ourselves way behind early.
Go Zags,
ZagDad