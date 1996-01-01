Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: IF we play Tarleton, is there a stream available

  1. Today, 08:59 AM #1
    tyra
    Default IF we play Tarleton, is there a stream available

    I have hunted high and low for mention of streaming for the Tarleton game. Anybody have any clues?
  2. Today, 09:39 AM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    WCC website should have it up and running on Tuesday.

    https://wccsports.com/calendar.aspx?path=mbball
    UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
  3. Today, 09:43 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    WCC website should have it up and running on Tuesday.

    https://wccsports.com/calendar.aspx?path=mbball
    I read that site as Stats only. No TV. Other games on the schedule say WCC net. Typical. If the #1 team in the country sh*** in the woods...
  4. Today, 09:54 AM #4
    FlyZag's Avatar
    FlyZag
    Default

    If it wasn’t safe to play Baylor, what makes it safe to play Tarleton 2 days later? I’m pretty sure that game won’t be played. I do think we play next week provided we have no more positive tests.
