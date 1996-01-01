-
Other Games: Sunday - 12. 06. 20
Villanova @ Texas - ESPN - 10:00
Missouri @ Wichita St - ESPN2 - 11:00
Grambling State @ Texas Tech - ESPNU - 11:00
Xavier @ Cincinnati - ESPN - Noon
Oklahoma @ TCU - ESPN2 - 1:00
UCF @ Michigan - BTN - 1:00
West Virginia @ Georgetown - FS1 - 1:30
Kentucky vs. GA Tech - ESPN - 2:00
West. Michigan @ Michigan State - BTN - 3:00
Seton Hall @ Penn St. - BTN - 5:00
Cal @ UCLA - PAC12 - 5:00
http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...2#.X8z18GRKi8g
