Thread: Week Two Evaluation

-
Week Two Evaluation
Still unbeaten. Still #1.
Drew Timme was not intimidated. The talking head that said that was looking to be provocative. Drew Timme missed some cripples in the first half. That’s it. End of story. Timme made his shots in the second half like the solid player he is. He made the same moves he made in the first half and finished like he normally does.
The verdict is in. Mark Few does not have the same coaching style as Leanord Hamilton at Florida State. Nor does he channel Pitino or Richardson’s press philosophy. If there was ever a year that Few would give significant minutes to nine or ten guys , this would be the one. If pressing full court nonstop for most of the game was going to happen, it would be with this bunch. Few does what he does and does it well. Just don’t expect him to run guys in and out all the time even with what appears to be enormous depth. I’m old enough to remember when Harris and Strawther were touted on this board to be significant pieces of the rotation from day one. It looks to me that Few has settled on his seven and a half players like he has in the past.
Putting Suggs back in the game after his injury was a mistake. It doesn’t matter that he was cleared to play. It was a risk that didn’t need to be taken. Even had the Zags lost, their seed for the tournament would not have been dramatically affected. And the loss of a seed line would have paled in comparison to a loss of Jalen. Everyone can say how tough Jalen is, but it was foolish. And, there were other players available that would have been more than capable of delivering a win anyway.
Last week I said Ayayi was my favorite player in this group. Joel knows when to step up and he’s eminently capable. Watching him do the things needed to win is an absolute joy. Once again, he quietly went about his business playing defense, rebounding and making the right play on offense consistently. When he needs to be the star, he doesn’t back away, he just murders the opposition.
Nembhard jacked up three I’ll advised shots early. I’m confident he will adjust. Then, he showed some brass when Suggs went down. He willed the team to grind it out. He was humble after the game, giving Suggs credit for coming back on the court and giving the team a mental boost, but it was Andrew that really did that with the way he ran the team. Good on him.
Kispert knows it’s going in when he shoots. Kispert should never defer to anyone on this team. Any shot Kispert takes is the best shot available. Let it fly.
Ballo. He’s like a colt sired by Secretariat. He will be finding his legs for a bit. When he does....
Baylor would have been a worthy opponent. Turns out COVID beat both the Bears and the Zags. But, it’s just a temporary setback. Gonzaga has done everything they can to protect the kids and the staff. Everyone wants to see them play. Each of us sees risk differently but I’m okay with missing a few games if what they are doing mitigates the risk for the players and results in continuing the season as soon as they feel safe to do so.
In the meantime, enjoy your family.
-
That should cheer up a few around here. My son and i were on our way this morning to Waco, to watch the game with a fellow classmate. Good thing he called me when we were still in Dallas, I would have driven all the way to Waco! lol
It wouldn't have been a complete disaster, though. It would have given us the opportunity to stop at the Czech Bakery in West, it's a must stop whenever you're in that area.
Joel's contributions are getting lost behind the exploits of his teammates. He quietly fills the stat sheet every game, and comes up with a big play when it's not expected.
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules