Thread: Zags and Bears should skip a conference opponent to rescheduling each other.

  #1
    TravelinZag
    Zags and Bears should skip a conference opponent to rescheduling each other.

    What are the leagues going to do? They need these teams more than the teams need them. Insist on a forfeit? Leagues wouldnt dare. Start with comparing scheduled games against opponents not expected to compete for conference title. If neutral site cannot be found, slate home-and-home continuing next year.

    Gonzaga needs this game; #3 Iowa wont stay ranked and undefeated for two weeks with UNC and rival Iowa State scheduled before then.

    Reschedule Baylor is the top priority.
  #2
    Birddog
    Both teams have contract obligations to their respective conferences and their TV games. Not as easy as you might think to just replace a game.
  #3
    Martin Centre Mad Man's Avatar
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    ESPN might agree to substitute a WCC game for this one. They have the WCC’s national TV contract.

    The WCC might agree to it, if Gonzaga gave up a home game. I don’t think any team in the league would forego a Gonzaga home game.

    Would the BIG XII go for it?
  #4
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Cbs podcast out today talked about a few possible rematch dates. They think its more likely than not, but not a given.

    https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR...EegQIEBAK&ep=6
