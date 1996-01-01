Thread: Zags and Bears should skip a conference opponent to rescheduling each other.

Both teams have contract obligations to their respective conferences and their TV games. Not as easy as you might think to just replace a game.
Originally Posted by TravelinZag
What are the leagues going to do? They need these teams more than the teams need them. Insist on a forfeit? Leagues wouldn’t dare. Start with comparing scheduled games against opponents not expected to compete for conference title. If neutral site cannot be found, slate home-and-home continuing next year.
Gonzaga needs this game; #3 Iowa won’t stay ranked and undefeated for two weeks with UNC and rival Iowa State scheduled before then.
Reschedule Baylor is the top priority.
Birddog
