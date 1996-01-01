Thread: Spokesman's take on the Baylor cancellation

There are three possible silver linings I see to this cancellation.
Gives time for Watson's shoulder to try to get better.
Gives time for Sugg's ankle to heal up stonger.
The alternative could have possibly been worse. If we had played under these conditions, and if the virus had spread to players and staff of either or both teams, time would have shown it to be a mistake. We will never know. Also if we had played under these conditions and other teams copied us it could turn out badly for them even if it hadn't happened to us in this case.
Everyone is sick of lemonade at this point, but lemonade you made and we don't technically disagree with you :-(
This....
"GU athletic director Mike Roth said a decision will likely be made Monday on the status of Tuesday’s home opener against Tarleton State and if the team will pause basketball activities.
“We are already in the process of discussing that at Gonzaga, with our doctors and in consultation with Spokane Regional Health,” Roth said. “We’d love to play, and hopefully we’ll get to, but we don’t know that yet.”"
Don't be surprised if the next game GU plays isn't until Iowa on the 19th. That is 14 days from now.
