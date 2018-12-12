Results 1 to 9 of 9

Thread: Baylor Fans Think GU is Ducking Them

  1. Today, 12:41 PM #1
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    2,625

    Default Baylor Fans Think GU is Ducking Them

    https://sicem365.com/forums/3/topics/77162

    "Anything for little Few to keep his precious number 1 seed"
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:49 PM #2
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,719

    Default

    Just postponed. Im pretty sure we'll play them just not today. Silly logic from a few on the Baylor board.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:51 PM #3
    deathchina
    deathchina is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    542

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    https://sicem365.com/forums/3/topics/77162

    "Anything for little Few to keep his precious number 1 seed"


    I read the Baylor board for about 5 minutes and I think I gave myself brain cancer. Please excuse my extremely crude humor but what a cesspool that board is.

    Gonzaga has spent the last 20 years playing anyone, anytime. The idea that we would duck Baylor of all teams is hilarious. Go zags.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:00 PM #4
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,938

    Default

    Why not drop this link in, sans comment.

    https://www.texasmonthly.com/the-dai...aylor-scandal/

    And this one.

    [url]https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/12/us/baylor-sex-assault-cases-timeline/index.html[/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:00 PM #5
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    DZ is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,502

    Default

    Yeah, almost expected and to be ignored. They have fans - most - that get it and simply say "2020" and move on. Just not on the board.

    If you really want to be sick, read the football side of those boards sometime. Basketball is a pastime until baseball and then football again. It doesn't excuse anything, the opposite actually.

    We slip from the high high standard to which we hold ourselves, which also doesn't excuse us, but it's occasionally sort of seen in some perspective, just our standard and expectations are so much higher, but it's nothing compared to these people.

    Again, by far most of their fans don't think this. Their Board, that's mostly it.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 01:23 PM #6
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,318

    Default

    The Internet has lowered this nations collective IQ by at least 20pts
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 01:42 PM #7
    zag buddy
    zag buddy is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Dec 2007
    Posts
    1,581

    Default

    birddog your being generous. But for a discerning reader it can be wonderful.
    If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher


    .
    .
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 01:54 PM #8
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,467

    Default

    Predictable in the age of conspiracy mongering that some would concoct this out of thin air. If you listened to the interview on CBS with Few and Drew together this AM, it was Mark who sounded to most committed to getting the game rescheduled "We'll get it done" is what he said twice while Drew was silent. If anybody was hedging, it was the Baylor coach.

    I suppose this where I blindly assert without any basis other than Drew's non-statement that Baylor saw how we dismantled Kansas and WVU and was relieved to not have to play us and risk losing their potential #1 seed.

    Also-the Zags took heat for playing in Florida and now they get heat for not playing in Indy. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.

    I hope we play the Bears twice this year-December and April.

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 02:00 PM #9
    krozman's Avatar
    krozman
    krozman is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Posts
    1,543

    Default

    The idea that a loss by either team cancels their 1 seed is a bit short sighted given the field this year. There aren't 6 superteams vying for a top 4 spot. Theres, GU, Baylor, maybe Iowa and who else? I'm sure someone may emerge, but that narrative isn't really working for me.
    Krozman
    GU student 1996-2000
    Law Student 2000-2003
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules