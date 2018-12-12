Thread: Baylor Fans Think GU is Ducking Them

https://sicem365.com/forums/3/topics/77162
"Anything for little Few to keep his precious number 1 seed"
https://sicem365.com/forums/3/topics/77162
"Anything for little Few to keep his precious number 1 seed"
Just postponed. Im pretty sure we'll play them just not today. Silly logic from a few on the Baylor board.
I read the Baylor board for about 5 minutes and I think I gave myself brain cancer. Please excuse my extremely crude humor but what a cesspool that board is.
Gonzaga has spent the last 20 years playing anyone, anytime. The idea that we would duck Baylor of all teams is hilarious. Go zags.
Why not drop this link in, sans comment.
https://www.texasmonthly.com/the-dai...aylor-scandal/
And this one.
[url]https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/12/us/baylor-sex-assault-cases-timeline/index.html[/
Yeah, almost expected and to be ignored. They have fans - most - that get it and simply say "2020" and move on. Just not on the board.
If you really want to be sick, read the football side of those boards sometime. Basketball is a pastime until baseball and then football again. It doesn't excuse anything, the opposite actually.
We slip from the high high standard to which we hold ourselves, which also doesn't excuse us, but it's occasionally sort of seen in some perspective, just our standard and expectations are so much higher, but it's nothing compared to these people.
Again, by far most of their fans don't think this. Their Board, that's mostly it.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain.
The Internet has lowered this nations collective IQ by at least 20pts
birddog your being generous. But for a discerning reader it can be wonderful.
If you want to be happy tomorrow, think good thoughts today--Bud Fisher
.
.
Predictable in the age of conspiracy mongering that some would concoct this out of thin air. If you listened to the interview on CBS with Few and Drew together this AM, it was Mark who sounded to most committed to getting the game rescheduled "We'll get it done" is what he said twice while Drew was silent. If anybody was hedging, it was the Baylor coach.
I suppose this where I blindly assert without any basis other than Drew's non-statement that Baylor saw how we dismantled Kansas and WVU and was relieved to not have to play us and risk losing their potential #1 seed.
Also-the Zags took heat for playing in Florida and now they get heat for not playing in Indy. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.
I hope we play the Bears twice this year-December and April.
ZZ
The idea that a loss by either team cancels their 1 seed is a bit short sighted given the field this year. There aren't 6 superteams vying for a top 4 spot. Theres, GU, Baylor, maybe Iowa and who else? I'm sure someone may emerge, but that narrative isn't really working for me.
Krozman
GU student 1996-2000
Law Student 2000-2003