Thread: Baylor game has been cancelled due to issues related to Covid...per Rothstein tweet

    If you're still in denial about this, watch Krem 2's pre recorded pre game coverage. On right now.
    I get that various policies and practices usually mean that the team will not release names of players with injuries/illnesses at least initially, but I don't understand (especially given the national attention) why the program doesn't clarify whether this is the same player as in FL (sounds like it isn't, but . . . ) or related to the FL situation. When was this discovered and what impact will it have on the team's upcoming travel, schedule, etc. Seems to me these are reasonable questions that the PR folks should have anticipated and proactively provided info (or explained why they can't).
    Quote Originally Posted by Zag365 View Post
    I get that various policies and practices usually mean that the team will not release names of players with injuries/illnesses at least initially, but I don't understand (especially given the national attention) why the program doesn't clarify whether this is the same player as in FL (sounds like it isn't, but . . . ) or related to the FL situation. When was this discovered and what impact will it have on the team's upcoming travel, schedule, etc. Seems to me these are reasonable questions that the PR folks should have anticipated and proactively provided info (or explained why they can't).
    They flat out will not reveal anything that might lead to the identity of affected individuals being known or deduced.

    It has also only been about 45 minutes into it so I think we need to give them some time, too.
    Quote Originally Posted by Gonzdb8 View Post
    the season is functionally over. cases/hospitalizations/deaths spiking all around the country and its only going to get worse. i'll be surprised if we play another game this month.
    Perhaps not "over" but it's at least "get very very used to this and pray it's better before the tourney. They might be innoculated prior to March, which is the reverse of last year and very good."

    The other thing is that because it's "this season" they'll figure out a way to reschedule. It's just sucky for today.
    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    For the sanity of the forum as a whole, please refrain from judgmental posts. We all knew this season is going to have starts and stops and not be what we would have liked. Lets all please roll with it, recognize we are all disappointed at the circumstances, and enjoy whatever does get played.
    Thank you.
    It was a walk on, not an active player.
    Quote Originally Posted by Zag365 View Post
    I get that various policies and practices usually mean that the team will not release names of players with injuries/illnesses at least initially, but I don't understand (especially given the national attention) why the program doesn't clarify whether this is the same player as in FL (sounds like it isn't, but . . . ) or related to the FL situation. When was this discovered and what impact will it have on the team's upcoming travel, schedule, etc. Seems to me these are reasonable questions that the PR folks should have anticipated and proactively provided info (or explained why they can't).
    I don't see how this would help the issue and maybe embarrass, hurt the player that much more "It's because of me and everyone knows it" is just making it that much worse. I don't think this matters or is an issue, nor help figure out what to do at another point.
    Major disruptions are only going to make the NCAA rethink an actual bubble instead of what they're doing now. No way they're going to give up the tournament again.
    It is what it is......life is filled with ups and downs.

    GO ZAGS!!!
    I thought the GU people in Florida had to stay quarantined in Florida
    Mark Few and Scott Drew interviewed on CBS:
    https://twitter.com/CBSSportsCBB/sta...chup%2Flive%2F
    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    It is what it is......life is filled with ups and downs.

    GO ZAGS!!!
    Pretty bummed but more then anything I want our guys to be healthy and safe. Ive enjoyed the last 3 games like each was our title game. Hope for the best over the next weeks.
    I'm so upset right now that I can't even think straight. A bottle of Jack will be my best friend later today.
    Quote Originally Posted by Gonzdb8 View Post
    the season is functionally over. cases/hospitalizations/deaths spiking all around the country and its only going to get worse. i'll be surprised if we play another game this month.
    Vaccine coming by end of Jan. Game isnt cancelled. Game will be played later. Kids are not sick just tested positive. Sad to say.
    Quote Originally Posted by Zagceo View Post
    It is what it is......life is filled with ups and downs.

    GO ZAGS!!!
    This.a mature look
    Quote Originally Posted by Gonzdb8 View Post
    the season is functionally over. cases/hospitalizations/deaths spiking all around the country and its only going to get worse. i'll be surprised if we play another game this month.
    No its not, just relax. Did you really think there would be no issues?? Things will work out in time. There will be things like this that pop up but its just the nature of things right now. Very good chance theres a vaccine approved next week which should help tremendously over the coming months.


    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Can someone explain to me how we have been in Indy for a few days and just now an hour before the game we are hearing about a walk on getting covid? These kids are tested every single day, sometimes multiple times a day... were people not safe while in Indy? Crummy tests?
    Because it can take days after exposure for enough of the virus to reach the threshold limit that the test can measure. Remember, the CDC new quarantine guidelines of 7 days with a test and 10 without don’t guarantee you don’t have Covid. Just reduces the chances to give or take 10% that you’re not infected. Think at 14 days it drops to zero.
    Quote Originally Posted by JPtheBeasta View Post
    If it is still the same player, it may have more to do with state guideline differences between Florida and Indiana, or more risk aversion by Baylor. I don't see how the attitude would change significantly on the GU side (if it is the same player, and they have played two games since the diagnosis).
    +1
    Do we think the Iowa game is going to be cancelled now too?
    Infections beget new infections. We are seeing it in realtime. People are already criticizing the Zags for not shutting down when members tested positive. It's no surprise that there are new cases within the team. I would have loved to see the game, and I bent over backwards to make sure I had a working feed. But anyone disparaging health officials over this is not on a cogent planet. You can be positive and still have a negative test, and then spread it to not only teammates, but other teams. One should always lean on the side of caution, and it usually takes public health officials to convince those that aren't experts in that field. The team will be fine, likely, but it's important not to ignore the problem and cause an outbreak even worse. Ounce of prevention.
    Bummer.
    Just hoping this doesn’t cause any issues for the Iowa game. Little bit of buzz kill this morning with the news. If they are able to reschedule this might bode well for Suggs and his ankle.
    So we are pretty sure the game was not canceled because Jalen wasn't 100%?

    I am wondering the location of all our players now. Did DH and JS leave FL yet? Is new player going to remain in IN for 2 weeks?
