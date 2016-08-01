Thread: Baylor game has been cancelled due to issues related to Covid...per Rothstein tweet

If you're still in denial about this, watch Krem 2's pre recorded pre game coverage. On right now.
I get that various policies and practices usually mean that the team will not release names of players with injuries/illnesses at least initially, but I don't understand (especially given the national attention) why the program doesn't clarify whether this is the same player as in FL (sounds like it isn't, but . . . ) or related to the FL situation. When was this discovered and what impact will it have on the team's upcoming travel, schedule, etc. Seems to me these are reasonable questions that the PR folks should have anticipated and proactively provided info (or explained why they can't).
Foo Time
The other thing is that because it's "this season" they'll figure out a way to reschedule. It's just sucky for today.
It was a walk on, not an active player.
Major disruptions are only going to make the NCAA rethink an actual bubble instead of what they're doing now. No way they're going to give up the tournament again.
It is what it is......life is filled with ups and downs.
GO ZAGS!!!
I thought the GU people in Florida had to stay quarantined in Florida
I'm so upset right now that I can't even think straight. A bottle of Jack will be my best friend later today.
UNITED WE ZAG, BAY-BEE, UNITED WE ZAG
Do we think the Iowa game is going to be cancelled now too?
Infections beget new infections. We are seeing it in realtime. People are already criticizing the Zags for not shutting down when members tested positive. It's no surprise that there are new cases within the team. I would have loved to see the game, and I bent over backwards to make sure I had a working feed. But anyone disparaging health officials over this is not on a cogent planet. You can be positive and still have a negative test, and then spread it to not only teammates, but other teams. One should always lean on the side of caution, and it usually takes public health officials to convince those that aren't experts in that field. The team will be fine, likely, but it's important not to ignore the problem and cause an outbreak even worse. Ounce of prevention.
Bummer.
Just hoping this doesn’t cause any issues for the Iowa game. Little bit of buzz kill this morning with the news. If they are able to reschedule this might bode well for Suggs and his ankle.
So we are pretty sure the game was not canceled because Jalen wasn't 100%?
I am wondering the location of all our players now. Did DH and JS leave FL yet? Is new player going to remain in IN for 2 weeks?