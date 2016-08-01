Thread: Baylor game has been cancelled due to issues related to Covid...per Rothstein tweet

Originally Posted by Zag365 Originally Posted by

I get that various policies and practices usually mean that the team will not release names of players with injuries/illnesses at least initially, but I don't understand (especially given the national attention) why the program doesn't clarify whether this is the same player as in FL (sounds like it isn't, but . . . ) or related to the FL situation. When was this discovered and what impact will it have on the team's upcoming travel, schedule, etc. Seems to me these are reasonable questions that the PR folks should have anticipated and proactively provided info (or explained why they can't).